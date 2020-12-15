CORT Destination Services Wins Altair Global's 2020 "Written In the Stars" Award

CORT Business Services recognized for its long-standing partnership with Altair and dedication to the supplier partner experience

CHANTILLY, VA / ACCESSWIRE / December 15, 2020 / CORT Destination Services, a Berkshire Hathaway Company, recently won the "Written in the Stars" Award at Altair Global's 2020 Supplier Partner Awards, held virtually on October 11, 2020. The award recognizes a 10-year partnership with Altair built on mutual success, as well as cultural and strategic alignment.

"CORT is extremely appreciative to receive Altair's 'Written In the Stars' Award," said Jeff Rowe, Executive Vice President of Residential Sales at CORT. "Chad and the entire staff at Altair have been tremendous partners to CORT for many years, and nothing means more than being recognized for a strong performance over a long period of time. I can assure everyone at Altair that the feeling of partnership is mutual."

Designed to showcase Altair's supplier partners' exceptional performance and dedication to both the supplier partner experience and the customer experience, the 2020 Supplier Partnership Awards represented a variety of categories to honor 13 exceptional partnerships with Altair.

Qualification criteria for the Supplier Partnership Awards include maintaining good standing with Altair (i.e., service delivery performance/compliance to contractual and financial commitments), receiving 25 or more Altair service orders within the award period, and realizing favorable employee satisfaction scores during the award period.

CORT Destination Services supports thousands of individuals and families through the challenges inherent in relocating for work. Together with its partners, CORT Destination Services help assignees discover great neighborhoods, find the right home, choose the best school, and get settled into their new community with less stress and more confidence.

To learn more about CORT Destination Services, visit https://www.cortdestinationservices.com/.

About CORT

CORT, a part of Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway, is the nation's leading provider of transition services, including furniture rental for home and office, event furnishings, destination services, apartment locating, touring, and other services. With more than 100 offices, showrooms, and clearance centers across the United States, operations in the United Kingdom, and partners in more than 80 countries around the world, no other furniture rental company can match CORT's breadth of services and companywide commitment to making a house a home, an office a great place to work and an event a memorable celebration. For more information, please visit www.cort.com.

About Altair Global

Founded in 1989, Altair Global is an independent, global mobility management company that offers comprehensive relocation and assignment solutions in more than 180 countries. Our clients are as diverse as our workforce and include members of both the Fortune and Global 500. Altair Global's services are delivered from regional service centers across the Americas, EMEA, and APAC. For more information, please visit www.altairglobal.com.

Media Contact:

Kelly Maicon

Largemouth Communications (on behalf of CORT)

kmaicon@largemouthpr.com

(919) 459-6460

SOURCE: CORT

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/620977/CORT-Destination-Services-Wins-Altair-Globals-2020-Written-In-the-Stars-Award