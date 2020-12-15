DJ Voltalia's commercial activity reaches an all-time high: one gigawatt of new power sales contracts secured over 2020

Voltalia SA Voltalia's commercial activity reaches an all-time high: one gigawatt of new power sales contracts secured over 2020 15-Dec-2020 / 18:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Voltalia's commercial activity reaches an all-time high One gigawatt of new power sales contracts secured over 2020 83% solar based, confirming Voltalia's position in the most dynamic market segment Voltalia (Euronext Paris ISIN code: FR0011995588), an international player in renewable energies, reports record commercial activity. The total capacity secured during the year amounts to 1,028 megawatts, more than 2.6 times the already high level recorded in 2019. Companies which consume the green electricity through Corporate PPAs[1] represent 25% of the 2020 client base. The average duration of the 1,028-megawatt contracts is 16.4 years. "Following yesterday's announcement of a major contract win for our subsidiary Helexia, I am thrilled to announce that we have crossed the 1-gigawatt milestone of Energy sales contracts secured during the year. This performance is even more remarkable since the global pandemic slowed-down many clients for months. The growth catalysts that played a role in this year's achievement had been identified as part of our 2023 strategic roadmap, including the capacity to leverage our Services network to grow as an IPP in targeted countries, the opportunity for Helexia to use Voltalia as a growth platform and the rise of Corporate PPAs in Europe. This huge success is achieved without compromising what makes the strength of our model: selling competitive electricity through long-term contracts" declares Sébastien Clerc, CEO of Voltalia. After signing 241 megawatts in 2018, 389 megawatts in 2019, Voltalia has signed 1,028 megawatts of new power sales contracts in 2020, making it the best year in Voltalia's young history. · Helexia, Voltalia's subsidiary specializing in solar rooftops and energy efficiency, has grown x3.2 since it was acquired by successfully using the Group's platform to expand its activities. · In line with its strategy, Voltalia leveraged its local presence as a Service provider to grow as an independent power producer in Albania, Greece, and Jordan[2]. · In Brazil, Voltalia successfully added solar projects into its Serra Branca site, the world's largest wind-and-solar cluster. · Finally, Voltalia is capturing the full potential of rising Corporate PPAs with 260 megawatts signed in 2020. After creating the market for corporate PPAs in France, Voltalia confirmed its leadership position. All in all, Corporate PPAs were signed with very strong counterparties in various sectors: retail, agribusiness, chemicals, banking and a local authority. The growth of Voltalia's portfolio and sharp increase in the number and nature of counterparties are achieved in line with Voltalia's core business model: engaging in contracts that are long-term (18 years on average for Corporate PPAs signed in 2020, 16 years for Utility PPAs signed in 2020), cost competitive, and hedged for inflation especially when denominated in non-euro currency. Technology-wise, 2020 marks a sharp acceleration in solar (both ground solar and rooftops). The strong decrease in solar costs makes this technology fit for Corporate PPAs in more and more countries, giving the opportunity to companies to act effectively against climate change while cutting their energy bill. Next on the agenda: Q4 2020 revenues on January 26, 2021 About Voltalia (www.voltalia.com [1] ) Voltalia is an international player in the renewable energy sector. The Group produces and sells electricity generated from wind, solar, hydraulic, biomass and storage facilities that it owns and operates. Voltalia has generating capacity in operation and under construction of more than 1.3 GW and a portfolio of projects under development representing total capacity of 8.5 GW. Voltalia is also a service provider and supports its investor clients in renewable energy projects during all phases, from design to operation and maintenance. As a pioneer in the corporate market, Voltalia provides a global offer to private companies, ranging from the supply of green electricity and energy efficiency services to the local production of their own electricity. The Group has 994 employees and is present in 20 countries on 4 continents and is able to act worldwide on behalf of its clients. Voltalia is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris, compartment B (FR0011995588 - VLTSA) and is part of the Enternext Tech 40 and CAC Mid & Small indices. The Group is also included in the Gaïa-Index, an index for socially responsible midcaps. Voltalia Press Contact Actifin Investor Relations: invest@voltalia.com jjullia@actifin.fr +33 (0)1 81 70 37 00 +33 (0)1 56 88 11 11 =--------------------------------------------------------------------------- [1] Corporate PPA: corporate Power Purchase Agreement, direct agreement between a power producer and a corporate [2] Already in operation, see press release dated November 5, 2020 Regulatory filing PDF file File: PDF version [2] Language: English Company: Voltalia SA 84 boulevard de Sébastopol 75003 Paris France E-mail: invest@voltalia.com Internet: www.voltalia.com ISIN: FR0011995588 Euronext Ticker: VLTSA AMF Category: Inside information / Other releases EQS News ID: 1155461 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1155461 15-Dec-2020 CET/CEST 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=db0be3e415898aded86369a9fafd9eeb&application_id=1155461&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=d9c71b5a5d319d91d14cc139c76c5515&application_id=1155461&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

