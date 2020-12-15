Baebies, Inc.: Baebies Wins the 2020 AACC Disruptive Technology Award for Diagnostic Platform FINDER

DURHAM, NC / ACCESSWIRE / December 15, 2020 / Last night Baebies was selected as the winner of the AACC Disruptive Technology Award by a panel of expert judges at the Association for Clinical Chemistry (AACC) Annual Scientific Meeting and Clinical Lab Expo. The program included presentations from Baebies and two other esteemed finalists, ALCEDIAG and Sherlock Biosciences.

During the virtual competition, Baebies presented FINDER®, a near-patient testing platform featuring a toaster-sized instrument and disposable cartridge. Powered by digital microfluidics technology, Baebies FINDER tests for diseases from low sample volume with a turn-around time of approximately 15 minutes after sample introduction.

"Thanks to AACC and the judges for this important recognition. We are thrilled to have had this opportunity to present our digital microfluidics technology on a national stage," said Richard West, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Baebies. "I am proud of our team - which includes many of the inventors of this technology."

Digital microfluidics (DMF) is a method to programmably manipulate separate droplets of liquid by electrical control of surface tension, or electrowetting, to perform bioassay protocols. DMF enables quick precision handling of discrete droplets on FINDER's disposable cartridge - which is completely self-contained with all reagents on board. Baebies' technology is protected by more than a hundred patents.

Digital microfluidics supports multifunctional assay methods - including molecular, immunoassay, and chemistry - on the same cartridge. FINDER has a robust test development pipeline. FINDER G6PD which tests for Glucose-6-Phosphate Dehydrogenase (G6PD) from low blood volume (50 µL) is currently under review by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Due to the current need for rapid diagnostics for SARS-CoV-2, a test for the detection of COVID-19 is being developed on FINDER 1.5 to perform rapid RT-PCR to generate results in as little as 14 minutes.

"Every test is a chance to save a life," said Vamsee Pamula, PhD, co-founder and President of Baebies. "While we will continue to give babies a healthy start in newborn screening with FDA-authorized SEEKER®, we can now expand to save even more lives with FINDER."

FINDER received CE Mark in December 2019 as an In Vitro Diagnostic device (IVD) and is commercially available in Europe and other countries that recognize CE Mark. FINDER is not currently available for sale in the United States. FINDER 1.5 is currently under development and is not available for sale in any country or territory.

The AACC Disruptive Technology Award "recognizes innovative testing solutions that improve patient care through diagnostic performance or access to high quality testing". As the winner, Baebies is featured this week in a virtual booth at the AACC Annual Scientific Meeting (Dec 13-17) to connect with registered attendees.

About Baebies

Baebies - guided by the vision that "everyone deserves a healthy start" - develops and commercializes products and services that enable early disease detection and comprehensive diagnosis for children. Baebies' products include SEEKER®, an FDA-authorized and CE-marked high throughput newborn screening platform, and FINDER®, a CE-marked low volume pediatric testing platform that is currently not commercially available in the U.S. Our mission is to save lives and make lives better for all children by bringing new technologies, new tests and new hope to parents and healthcare professionals worldwide. To further our mission, Baebies also provides expanded newborn screening services from its CLIA-certified laboratory. Baebies is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina. For more information visit baebies.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

SOURCE: Baebies, Inc.

