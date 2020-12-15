Truckstop.com Emphasizes Technology, Adds Two Executive Officers to C-Suite

BOISE, ID / ACCESSWIRE / December 15, 2020 / Following the hiring of a chief marketing officer and chief revenue officer earlier in the year, Truckstop.com, the internet's first neutral freight marketplace, continued its executive team expansion with the addition of two tech positions.

The company announced today that Brett Webb, vice president of product, will join the executive team as chief product officer. Dan Cambron, principal software architect, will join the team as chief technology officer.

"We could not be more excited to have Brett and Dan join our executive team," said Paris Cole. "It is always exciting adding new people to your team, but it's really special when you are able to promote from within. Brett and Dan have been integral to our company's growth over the last five years and we look forward to the experience and leadership they bring to our executive team."

Brett and Dan both joined Truckstop.com in 2016, bringing a combined 40+ years of experience to the company.

Webb joined Truckstop.com as vice president of integrations, where she increased the company's product reach, expanded new revenue streams, and built out a new product organization focused on a customer-driven approach. She also played a key role in helping the company navigate its historic 2019 private equity investment with ICONIQ Capital. Prior to Truckstop.com, Webb worked for two Fortune 50 tech companies. Webb comes from a diverse background of global leadership in research and development, quality, product management and delivery, and product marketing.

"I am truly humbled and excited by this promotion," said Webb. "I have always embraced the challenges and uncertainty that come with change. I know that we have a tremendous opportunity at Truckstop.com to make a tangible difference for our customers, and I look forward to implementing all the great things we have in store."

Dan Cambron, who joined Truckstop.com as principal software architect, spent more than 20 years in software development, architecture, and automation for companies like Motorola, HP, and Micron. At Truckstop.com, Cambron reported directly to the executive team, providing technical and project leadership for multiple product design and development efforts across the company. Cambron's expertise spans multiple disciplines, including mobile and web technologies, microservices, data services, distributed systems, back-office environments, cloud computing, API design, quality engineering, solutions architecture, and more.

"Over the last five years, I have learned a tremendous amount about the role technology plays in the transportation and logistics industry," said Cambron. "I've worked across the company to organize and facilitate multi-team efforts and mentor others to develop both technical and soft skills to improve our company's technology posture, and I am thrilled by the opportunity to take on a more direct role in leading that growth."

Both positions add significant technical leadership to the executive team and will play a critical role in the coming year as the company improves and rolls out new products and services.

To see all the latest news and updates from Truckstop.com, visit: https://truckstop.com/about/newsroom/.

About Truckstop.com

For more than 25 years, Truckstop.com has been a trusted partner for carriers and brokers in the spot market, giving them tools to be successful and efficient through the entire freight lifecycle. As one of the internet's largest neutral freight marketplaces, Truckstop.com provides the scale of quality loads and trucks to give customers the freedom to build lasting relationships and grow their business. Whether on the road or in the office, Truckstop.com is the single source for products and solutions for the entire freight lifecycle. To learn how Truckstop.com is helping move our industry forward, visit: www.truckstop.com.

Contact:

Matt Stubbs

Sr. Manager Public Relations & Communications

mattstubbs@truckstop.com

SOURCE: Truckstop

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/620990/Truckstopcom-Emphasizes-Technology-Adds-Two-Executive-Officers-to-C-Suite