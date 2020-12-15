Significant growth as Shepper supports thousands looking for supplementary income through the covid crisis

Crowd-sourced data collection platform expands leadership team and secures additional £6million funding led by Insurance giant Aviva

Shepper, the data collection platform, today announced that it has seen significant growth during the second lockdown as people use it to earn supplementary income locally, taking jobs on their way to work or when they are out and about.

Over 24,000 people across the UK are now actively using the platform to earn extra income, up from 8,000 at the start of the year. They act as 'Shepherds' checking assets for businesses from properties to billboards, retail displays to insurance claims.

Over 55% of the network travel on foot or bike to complete checks.

Lindsay Forster, CEO commented: "Our crowd-sourced data collection platform is providing extra income for many people up and down the country the network has grown by 177% since January with over 3680 new registrations during the second lockdown alone. We are able to help businesses by leveraging the power of a global but local on-demand workforce, all while reducing carbon footprint and creating a positive impact for local communities."

Shepper also revealed that it has secured an additional £6million in funding led by Aviva ventures to support its scale-up in the UK and enable further technology development. Gary O'Connor will join this week as chief technology officer from Doddle, having had similar roles with Channel 4, IBM Global services and the UK Government.

Gary O' Connor commented: "I'm delighted to join Shepper. In an era of big data, companies are increasingly looking for greater transparency around whether their brands and assets are being utilised in the right way. The only way to do this nationally is to make efficient use of local networks. It's also very much a business model aligned with the 'new normal': technology enabled localised, flexible employment."

To date the UK based start-up has carried out checks in 25 countries, across 10 different industries.

About Shepper

Shepper's mission is to help businesses take care of their most important assets, in the smartest way possible, working within a variety of industries including retail, media, property, transport, financial services and utilities. Shepper is revolutionising the workforce and how businesses collect data,

To learn more visit www.shepper.com

