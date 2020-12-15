SGW Global (SGW) and Motorola Mobility LLC today announced the signing of a 6-year deal granting SGW Global the exclusive rights to develop and market the Motorola brand of Nursery1 and Personal Audio2 products globally3 from 1 January 2021.

Extending on a partnership that has already existed for more than 10 years, the two companies along with global retail partners, will work closely together to transition from the current range of Nursery and Personal Audio products to new ranges introduced by SGW.

This partnership will also take advantage of the experience, energy and capabilities of both companies to work on design and innovation with the intention of enriching product quality, user experience and audio performance.

"We consider it to be a huge privilege to be associated with the Motorola brand, and having been a licensee of other categories for the past 10 years understand the strength that the brand brings," says Malcolm Paton, Executive Director of SGW Global. "Motorola's legacy of quality and innovation is second to none and we at SGW will strive to continue and build on that journey. Motorola is instantly recognisable by consumers throughout the world."

The agreement will see SGW's consumer electronic portfolio significantly strengthen and unlock worldwide opportunities for the Motorola brand.

"Throughout our long-standing relationship, we have always been impressed with the quality, safety and reliability of SGW products, SGW's compliance with the requirements of the brand licensing program and SGW's dedication to the Motorola brand," said David Carroll, Executive Director of Brand Licensing for Motorola Mobility LLC. "With SGW's leadership, we believe SGW will take Nursery products, and Personal Audio products to a new level and look forward to partnering with SGW on this journey."

About SGW Global

SGW Global specializes in the manufacture, design, sales and distribution of a wide array of consumer electronic products and services. Working with leading technology innovators, we pride ourselves on the creation of world-class award-winning designs and solutions. With a 30-year track record of quality and on time delivery, we partner with dynamic pioneers at the forefront of technological change in a constantly evolving market. As a truly global operation, we have our Corporate HQ along with our manufacturing center in China, a European Operations Centre in the UK, and a worldwide sales and distribution network. For more information, visit www.sgwglobal.com

SGW Global is a trading name of Meizhou Guo Wei Electronics Co., Ltd.

About Motorola Strategic Brand Partnerships

For over 90 years the Motorola brand has been known around the world for high quality, innovative and trusted products. Motorola's Strategic Brand Partnership program seeks to leverage the power of this iconic brand by partnering with dynamic companies who offer unique, high quality products that enrich consumer's lives. Strategic brand partners work closely with Motorola engineers while developing and manufacturing their products, ensuring that their products meet the exacting safety, quality, and reliability standards that consumers have come to expect from Motorola. To learn more about Motorola strategic brand partnerships, follow us @ShopMotorola.

MOTOROLA and the Stylized M Logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Motorola Trademark Holdings, LLC. and are used under license. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. 2020 Motorola Mobility LLC. All rights reserved.

Nursery products include connected and non-connected audio and video baby monitors, soothers, sleep monitors, projectors, thermometers, scales, humidifiers and air purifiers. Personal Audio products include wired and wireless in-ear and over-ear headphones, true wireless (TWS) and portable wireless speakers. Personal Audio license excludes India.

