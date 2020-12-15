Shape strategic responses through the phases of industry recovery

A&A Coatings, Bodycote Plc, and Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA will emerge as major thermal spray market participants during 2020-2024

The thermal spray market is expected to grow by USD 4.23 billion during 2020-2024, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the thermal spray market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201215005897/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Thermal Spray Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Enterprises will go through the Response, Recovery, and Renew phases. Download a Free Sample Report on COVID-19

The thermal spray market will witness a neutral impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase in 2020 as compared to 2019.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

to move ahead once business stability kicks in. Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines. Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Download the Post-Pandemic Business Planning Structure. Click here

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports by using

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports on Materials Include:

Global Ceramic Coating for Thermal Spray Market Global ceramic coating for thermal spray market segmentation by product (oxides, carbides, nitrides, and others), end-user (aerospace and defense, automotive, healthcare, energy generation, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America). Click Here to Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Spray Polyurethane Foam Market Global spray polyurethane foam market segmentation by type (open cell spray PU foam, closed cell spray PU foam, and others), application (residential, commercial, and industrial), and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America). Click Here to Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Major Three Thermal Spray Market Participants:

A&A Coatings

A&A Coatings operates its business through segments such as Coating Processes, Proprietary Coatings, Spray Coating Materials, Machining and Grinding. The company offers plasma spray coating, HVOF coating, and others.

Bodycote Plc

Bodycote Plc operates its business through segments such as The ADE Business and The AGI Business. The company offers various thermal spray coatings such as plasma spray, High Velocity Oxygen Fuel HVOF coating, and others.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA operates its business through segments such as High Performance Solutions, Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Americas, and Asia-Pacific. The company offers a wide range of thermal spray products.

If you purchase a report that is updated in the next 60 days, we will send you the new edition and data extract FREE! Get report snapshot here to get detailed market share analysis of market participants during COVID-19 lockdown: https://www.technavio.com/report/thermal-spray-market-industry-analysis

Thermal Spray Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Thermal spray market is segmented as below:

Product Coating Services Thermal Spray Materials Thermal Spray Equipment

End-user Turbine Manufacturers Automotive Manufacturers Others

Geography North America Europe APAC South America MEA



The thermal spray market is driven by increasing airplane deliveries and backlogs. In addition, other factors such as the increasing application of thermal spray in the automotive industry are expected to trigger the thermal spray market toward witnessing a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period.

Get more insights about the global trends impacting the future of the thermal spray market, Request Free Sample https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR45768

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201215005897/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/