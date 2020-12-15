Thunder Bay, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 15, 2020) - Benton Resources Inc. (TSXV: BEX) ('Benton' or 'the Company') announces that it has closed their previously announced non-brokered private placement of units (the "Private Placement") (see Company news release dated December 11, 2020).

The Company will issue 2,480,000 units at a price of $0.17 per unit with each unit consisting of 1 common share of the Company and 1 common share purchase warrant, with each warrant entitling the holder to acquire an additional common share of the Company at $0.30 for 24 months from the date of issue, for aggregate gross proceeds of $421,600.

In connection with the private placement, the Company will pay $25,296 in cash finders' fees and will issue 148,800 finders' warrants exercisable at $0.20 for 24 months from the date of issue, as permitted by the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange. All securities issued pursuant to the private placement will be subject to a four-month hold period.

The proceeds of the financing will be used to advance Benton's Far Lake IOCG project and its various early-stage Ontario-based exploration projects, and for working capital purposes.

In addition, the Company is pleased to announce that it successfully held its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders on December 15, 2020 (the "Meeting"). At the Meeting, the election of Stephen Stares, Michael Stares, Thomas Sarvas, Timothy Froude and John Sullivan as directors of the Company was approved by an overwhelming majority of shareholders who voted. All other matters presented to shareholders for approval were successfully passed at the Meeting.

