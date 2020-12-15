Plasticase/NANUK Announces New EMEA Director of Sales and Commercial Strategy

GRONINGEN, The Netherlands, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- President and CEO of Plasticase Inc., José Chagnon and Herman Vaszlovsky, Managing Director of NANUK EU bv, today announced the appointment of Ken Adriaenssens as EMEA Director of Sales and Commercial Strategy. Plasticase Inc. is the Quebec, Canada-based manufacturer of NANUK Professional Protective Cases.

Ken joins NANUK with 15 years of experience in the protective case business, holding various sales and account management, business development, project management, and customer support positions.

"Herman and I are very excited to add Ken to the team. His intimate knowledge of the EMEA market, prioritization of the customer, and experience in the protective case business align perfectly with our corporate priorities. Ken will help us communicate the NANUK value proposition clearly and often to our valued resellers and end-users alike," stated Mr. Chagnon. "His mission is clear; win market share for NANUK by providing world-class service and waterproof protective case solutions."

Before joining NANUK EU, Ken was employed as Commercial Project Manager with a foam converter and manufacturer of custom case solutions in Belgium, where he managed vital client packaging projects. Before that, he worked for one of the leading manufacturers of protective cases, where he successfully held various positions, including EU Business Development Manager for custom case solutions and Sales Manager for France and North Africa. Ken has worked on a wide variety of packaging projects throughout his career with sub-contractors, dealers, distributors, Aerospace/Defense contractors, and military organizations within Europe. His experience ranges from servicing high-profile customers, managing regional sales and service professionals, developing new business across various verticals, and managing complicated projects and deliverables.

"NANUK has gone from the new-entry to one of the top premium waterproof protective case brands worldwide in just a few years. Incredible product, top-class back office and distribution center have created a solid foundation for growth," stated Adriaenssens.

Ken will be headquartered in NANUK EU's offices/distribution center in Groningen, The Netherlands, which Plasticase acquired in 2018.

About Plasticase and Nanuk

Plasticase's mission is to design, engineer and manufacture high quality injection molded cases that protect valuable equipment. Their NANUK waterproof cases are trusted by professionals worldwide to organize, protect and carry instrumentation and equipment in unforgiving environments. For more information go to: www.nanuk.com.

CONTACT:

Ken Adriaenssens

kadriaenssens@nanuk.com

T: +31 (0) 503 128 694

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1385781/KA.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/873534/nanuk_Plasticase_Logo.jpg