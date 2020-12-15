QuantalRF secures CHF17M / $19M Series B funding to develop and commercialize disruptive RF front-end solutions

ZÜRICH and SAN DIEGO, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- QuantalRF, an emerging RF semiconductor company developing transformative wireless communication solutions, has announced the closing of an oversubscribed Series B funding round, resulting in CHF17 million / $19 million. The growth equity round was led by Zürich based Metellus AG and Dara Capital Ltd., alongside existing shareholders and family offices.

The new funding will be used primarily to accelerate the commercialization of QuantalRF's patented RF front end technologies, expand the engineering team, and to rapidly scale the product development of 5G/UHB (Ultra High Band) and Wi-Fi 6/6e front-end IC components.

The funding round builds on an exceptional year for QuantalRF which saw the addition of a new CEO/CTO, a successful evaluation of its Quantal Amplifier Technology and received samples for their first Quantal RFIC.

"I am very excited about the direction of QuantalRF and how we are continuing to shape our Quantal Technology to address the challenges the RF front-end market is facing," said Dr. Ali Fard, QuantalRF CEO/CTO. "Throughout this year we have received valuable insights and positive feedback on our technology through extensive third-party evaluations provided by our partners and customers. The focus for our next development phase is to address the demand for integrated RF filters used in wireless standards that require wide bandwidth while maintaining good wideband performance and very sharp cut-off filtering."

"Our investors not only see the enormous opportunity in the development of next generation RF front-end, more importantly, they see the advantage and unique position QuantalRF has to be a disruptive force in driving this market. The support and confidence shown from our investors is validation of our mission and of the team we have assembled," said Antonio J. Viana, Executive Chairman. "The Board of Directors, along with our investment community, are extremely excited to see QuantalRF move into its next phase of growth and development."

About QuantalRF

QuantalRF is an emerging RF semiconductor company developing transformative wireless communication solutions to redefine the user experience. As an innovator of high-performance RF semiconductors, focused on front-end IC parts such as Power Amplifiers (PA), Low Noise Amplifiers (LNA), on-chip Filters focused on a wide range of communication systems including Wi-Fi 6/6e and 5G UHB (Ultra-High Band), QuantalRF is creating novel solutions to address to emerging connectivity needs of RF wireless systems.

At QuantalRF we are transforming the RF front-end with ultra-compact solutions rivalling acoustic wave and GaAs performance in highly integrated CMOS-SOI technology for commercial applications, including millimeter wave. We leverage our patented Quantal Technology in disruptive RF front-end solutions that significantly improve area, cost, power consumption and overall performance.

QuantalRF was established based on the inventions of Co-Founder and former NASA scientist, Dr. Forrest J. Brown. These inventions developed into our RF front-end technology known as Quantal Technology. Headquartered in Zürich, Switzerland, with operations in the USA and Sweden, QuantalRF has an impressive portfolio of over 250 granted patents and applications with broad geographic coverage.

For more information, please visit www.quantalrf.com

