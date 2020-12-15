Anzeige
15.12.2020
WKN: A2ASDS ISIN: CA04016J1021 Ticker-Symbol: P3U 
Stuttgart
15.12.20
07:14 Uhr
0,111 Euro
-0,003
-2,63 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ARGO GOLD INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ARGO GOLD INC 5-Tage-Chart
ARGO GOLD
ARGO GOLD INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ARGO GOLD INC0,111-2,63 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.