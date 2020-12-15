December 15th, 5-7 p.m., LifeGaines will be holding a Ribbon Cutting event at their office celebrating the Lumenis Excellence Award. LifeGaines will also be revealing its new brand just in time for the New Year, the Million Dollar Laser Club.

Boca Raton, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - December 15, 2020) - LifeGaines has been designated in 2020 as a 'Center of Excellence' by Lumenis for offering its new products such as Splendor X , PiQo4 , and AcuPulse .









Call 561-931-2430 to R.S.V.P. for this Ribbon Cutting event. Go to https://lifegaines.com/aesthetics or email info@lifegaines.com for more information.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6848/70355_lifegaines.jpg

LifeGaines is excited to invite the South Florida community to their Lumenis Excellence Award Event this evening 12/15/2020 to celebrate receiving the prestigious award. Join LifeGaines this evening and enjoy light bites and champagne to celebrate and learn more about this incredible laser technology.

December 15th 5:00-7:00 p.m. Call 561-931-2430 to R.S.V.P.

This event will be held at LifeGaines' office at 3785 N Federal Hwy Unite 150, Boca Raton 33431.

LifeGaines Medical and Aesthetics Center is focused on helping people achieve vitality and look their best. LifeGaines' core values are Evolution, Transformation, and Growth. It has invested in the most state-of-the-art Lumenis laser equipment to achieve these goals for its patients.

Learn about Lumenis Products:

Splendor X gets rid of hair in unwanted places on the body. LifeGaines is administering the use of this product that helps people not happy with shaving, tweezing, or waxing to remove unwanted hair. Splendor X guarantees uniform skin coverage in its application when removing hair.

PiQo4 is used for Skin Rejuvenation as well as Tattoo and Pigment Removal. When it comes to tattoos, many people regret getting them, but they don't know how to get rid of them. PiQo4 provides hyperpigmentation treatment for all skin tones. It provides high-energy light beams to treat skin, and for deeper pigmentation, such as melasma or tattoos.

The Lasers shatter pigment deposits underneath the skin. This device is also used for skin resurfacing, removing unwanted age spots, sun damage, sunspots, or freckles.

AcuPulse is another product that LifeGaines is using for aesthetic resurfacing. It's an "ablative laser resurfacing workstation", meaning it's used for the removal of a layer of tissue to treat discoloration, improve skin texture, or remove superficial lesions. Get rid of spider veins, uneven texture, sun damage, or acne scars.

OxyGeneo Super Facial provides oxygenation, exfoliation, and nourishment.

IPL (Intense Pulse Light Therapy) provides smoother skin tone, healthier complexion, and less sun damage.

Laser Hair Removal removes unwanted hair from any area.

RF Microneedling combats skin Issues.

LifeGaines is now revealing a new brand just in time for the new year called the Million Dollar Laser Club. This exclusive membership is for members who benefit from Lumenis laser technology.

Learn about Benefits of joining the LifeGaines' Million Dollar Laser Club where patients can receive aesthetic laser aesthetic treatments each month.

Call 561-931-2430 to R.S.V.P. for this Ribbon Cutting event. Go to https://lifegaines.com/aesthetics or email info@lifegaines.com for more information.

Related Images

call-561-931-2430-to-r-s-v-p-for.jpg

Call 561-931-2430 to R.S.V.P. for this Ribbon Cutting event. Go to https://lifegaines.com/aesthetics or email info@lifegaines.com for more information.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/70355