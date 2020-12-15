ArcelorMittal S.A.: ArcelorMittal Enters into Separate, Privately Negotiated Agreements with Certain Holders of its 5.50% Mandatorily Convertible Subordinated Notes due 2023

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH TO DO SO WOULD BE PROHIBITED BY APPLICABLE LAW.

15 December, 2020, 22:40 CET

ArcelorMittal (the "Company" or "ArcelorMittal") announced today that the Company has entered into separate, privately negotiated exchange agreements with a limited number of holders of the Company's 5.50% Mandatorily Convertible Subordinated Notes due 2023 (the "Notes").

Pursuant to the exchange agreements, the Company will exchange $246.8 million in aggregate principal amount of the Notes, for an aggregate of (i) 22,653,933 shares (all existing shares held in treasury) of ArcelorMittal common stock (i.e. the minimum conversion ratio under the Notes) plus (ii) $25.4 million (including accrued interest on the exchanged Notes up to, but excluding, the settlement date). The Company will not receive any proceeds from the delivery of such shares of common stock. The exchanges are expected to close on or about 22 December 2020, subject to customary closing conditions. Following completion of the exchanges, approximately $1.0 billion aggregate principal amount of the Notes will remain outstanding.

J.P. Morgan Securities plc is acting as the exclusive exchange agent in connection with the transaction.

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal is the world's leading steel and mining company, with a presence in 60 countries and primary steelmaking facilities in 18 countries. In 2019, ArcelorMittal had revenues of U.S.$70.6 billion and crude steel production of 89.8 million metric tonnes, while iron ore production reached 57.1 million metric tonnes.

Our goal is to help build a better world with smarter steels. Steels made using innovative processes which use less energy, emit significantly less carbon and reduce costs. Steels that are cleaner, stronger and reusable. Steels for electric vehicles and renewable energy infrastructure that will support societies as they transform through this century. With steel at our core, our inventive people and an entrepreneurial culture at heart, we will support the world in making that change. This is what we believe it takes to be the steel company of the future.

ArcelorMittal is listed on the stock exchanges of New York