The new industrial food milling machines market research report from Technavio indicates neutral growth in the short term as the business impact of COVID-19 spreads.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201215005930/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Industrial Food Milling Machines Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Get detailed insights on the COVID-19 pandemic Crisis and Recovery analysis of the industrial food milling machines market.

Get FREE report sample within MINUTES

"One of the primary growth drivers for this market is the rise in use of milling machines in the food industry", says a senior analyst for Industrials at Technavio. As the markets recover Technavio expects the industrial food milling machines market size to grow by USD 77.90 million during the period 2020-2024.

Industrial Food Milling Machines Market Segment Highlights for 2020

The industrial food milling machines market is expected to post a year-over-year growth rate of -4.02%.

Based on the product, the roller mill segment led the market in 2019.

The market growth in the segment will be significant over the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

35% of the growth will originate from the North America region.

The market growth in North America is driven by the rising demand for flour.

The US and Canada are the key markets for industrial food milling machines in North America.

Click here to learn about report detailed analysis and insights on how you can leverage them to grow your business.

Related Reports on Industrials Include:

Global Industrial Food Cutting Machines Market Global industrial food cutting machines market segmentation by product (industrial food slicers, industrial food dicers, industrial food millers, and industrial food shredders), application (fruits and vegetables, meat, potatoes, cheese, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America). Click Here to Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Food Processing Machinery Market Global food processing machinery market segmentation by application (meat, poultry, and seafood, bakery, dairy, and others) and geographic landscape (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America). Click Here to Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Notes:

The industrial food milling machines market size is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of almost 3% during the forecast period.

The industrial food milling machines market is segmented Product (Roller mill, Hammer mill, Pin mill, Air classifier mill, and Others) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

The market is fragmented due to the presence of many established vendors holding significant market share.

The research report offers information on several market vendors, including Alapala, American Milling Group LLC, AVEKA Inc., Brabender GmbH Co. KG, Buhler AG, Hosokawa Micron Corp., IKA-Werke GmbH CO. KG, KRONES AG, ProXES GmbH, and SPX FLOW Inc.

Register for a free trial today to access 17,000+ market research reports using Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201215005930/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/