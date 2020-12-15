Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - December 15, 2020) - RMMI Corp. (CSE: RMMI) ("RMMI" or the "Company"), a licensed producer and processor under the Cannabis Act (Canada), announces a change to the location of its 2020 annual general and special meeting of the shareholders (the "Meeting") to be held at 10:00am Calgary Time on December 22, 2020. Due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions on indoor gatherings in Alberta, the original venue has cancelled all bookings. The new location for the Meeting will be at the offices of McLeod Law, 500, 707 - 5 Street SW, Calgary, AB T2P 0Y3. There is no change in the date or time of the Meeting.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions on the number of people who may gather indoors and to mitigate potential risks to public health and safety, access to the Meeting will be limited to essential personnel and others entitled to attend the Meeting, subject to capacity and other restrictions.The Corporation strongly encourages shareholders to vote by proxy in advance of the Meeting and to not attend the Meeting in person. The Company has organized a webcast of the Meeting (details are set out below) whereby shareholders can listen to the Meeting live online. This is not a virtual meeting and shareholders or proxy holders cannot vote or ask questions as part of the Meeting; questions can be submitted in advance by emailing ir@rmmi.ca. To access the Meeting by video or teleconference, go to https://www.uberconference.com/ir439, or use the dial-in number: 403-768-1759, PIN: 75132.

If any shareholder or proxy holder does wish to attend the Meeting in person, they must contact the Company at ir@rmmi.ca in order for arrangements to be made that comply with all Provincial and Federal recommendations, directives, regulations and orders related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Shareholders or proxy holders who do not register in advance, will not be permitted entrance to the Meeting. The Company cannot guarantee that all registered shareholders or duly appointed proxy holders wishing to attend the Meeting in person will be guaranteed entry.

The Company encourages shareholders to vote their shares at least forty-eight (48) hours (excluding Saturdays, Sundays and statutory holidays) prior to the Meeting (or any adjournment thereof) by following the instructions set out in the form of proxy or voting instruction form received by such shareholders.

About RMMI Corp.

RMMI is an Alberta based company whose wholly owned subsidiary, Rocky Mountain Marijuana Inc., is licensed under the Cannabis Act (Canada) to cultivate, produce, process and sell cannabis in various forms. RMMI's vision is to build a low cost, highly efficient, hemp processing and CBD extraction business focused on serving a premier set of customers in Canada and abroad.

Trading in the securities of RMMI should be considered highly speculative.

