Intellipharmaceutics International Inc.: Intellipharmaceutics Announces Change in Venue for The Company's Annual General Meeting Scheduled To Be Held on December 23, 2020

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / December 15, 2020 / Intellipharmaceutics International Inc. (OTCQB:IPCIF)(TSX:IPCI) ("Intellipharmaceutics" or the "Company"), a pharmaceutical company specializing in the research, development and manufacture of novel and generic controlled-release and targeted-release oral solid dosage drugs, announced today that, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, it is changing the venue for its Annual General Meeting scheduled to be held on December 23, 2020 beginning at 11.30 AM. (Toronto time) (the "AGM").

The change in venue of the AGM is due to increased government public health restrictions on the number of persons permitted in an indoor meeting in Halton Region where the original venue (the Holiday Inn Oakville) is located. The new venue for the AGM is the Casablanca Hotel, located at 4 Winward Drive, Grimsby, Ontario, L3M 4E8, Canada. The time and date of the AGM remains unchanged. All municipal, provincial and federal restrictions relating to social gatherings will be adhered to in connection with the AGM and, as a result, the meeting format or venue may change, attendees may not be permitted to enter the meeting if the applicable limit is reached, or the meeting may be postponed or canceled depending on conditions at the time of the meeting.

As a result of the uncertainties and public health risks relating to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, management urges shareholders to vote by proxy and to not plan on attending the AGM in person. Registered shareholders of record as of November 9, 2020 must submit their duly completed proxies to our transfer agent, AST Trust Company (Canada) by 11:30 a.m. (Toronto time) on Monday, December 21, 2020, or 48 hours (excluding Saturdays, Sundays and statutory holidays) before the commencement of any adjourned or postponed meeting. Beneficial shareholders should follow the instructions (including observing any applicable deadlines) to ensure your voting instructions are provided to the intermediary holding shares on your behalf and are voted at the AGM.

For information about voting your proxy or voting instruction form, as applicable, please refer to the meeting materials delivered to record date shareholders, copies of which are available electronically on the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com as well as the Company's website at www.intellipharmaceutics.com/proxy.cfm.

About Intellipharmaceutics

Intellipharmaceutics International Inc. is a pharmaceutical company specializing in the research, development and manufacture of novel and generic controlled-release and targeted-release oral solid dosage drugs. The Company's patented Hypermatrix technology is a multidimensional controlled-release drug delivery platform that can be applied to a wide range of existing and new pharmaceuticals.

Intellipharmaceutics has developed several drug delivery systems based on this technology platform, with a pipeline of products (some of which have received FDA approval) in various stages of development. The Company has ANDA and NDA 505(b)(2) drug product candidates in its development pipeline. These include the Company's abuse-deterrent oxycodone hydrochloride extended release formulation ("Oxycodone ER") based on its proprietary nPODDDS novel Point Of Divergence Drug Delivery System (for which an NDA has been filed with the FDA), and Regabatin XR (pregabalin extended-release capsules).

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this document constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and/or "forward-looking information" under the Securities Act (Ontario). These statements include, without limitation, statements expressed or implied regarding our expectations regarding our plans, goals and milestones, status of developments or expenditures relating to our business, plans to fund our current activities, risks associated with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), including its impact on our business and operations and on the Company's upcoming AGM and statements concerning our partnering activities, health regulatory submissions, strategy, future operations, future financial position, future sales, revenues and profitability, projected costs and market penetration and risks or uncertainties related to our ability comply with OTCQB Venture Market and TSX requirements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "appear", "unlikely", "target", "may", "will", "should", "expects", "plans", "plans to", "anticipates", "believes", "estimates", "predicts", "confident", "prospects", "potential", "continue", "intends", "look forward", "could", "would", "projected", "set to", "seeking" or the negative of such terms or other comparable terminology. We made a number of assumptions in the preparation of our forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements, which are subject to a multitude of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, future circumstances or events to differ materially from those stated in or implied by the forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties relating to us and our business can be found in the "Risk Factors" section of our latest annual information form, our latest Form 20-F, and our latest Form F-1 and Form F-3 registration statements (including any documents forming a part thereof or incorporated by reference therein), as amended, as well as in our reports, public disclosure documents and other filings with the securities commissions and other regulatory bodies in Canada and the U.S., which are available on www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov . The forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are based on what we believe are reasonable assumptions as of the date of this document and we disclaim any intention and have no obligation or responsibility, except as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Trademarks used herein are the property of their respective holders.

Unless the context otherwise requires, all references to "we," "us," "our," Intellipharmaceutics," and the "Company" refer to Intellipharmaceutics International Inc. and its subsidiaries.

