VIP-Media: A Journey To Happiness & Success: Meet Ivan And Monika Tapia

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 15, 2020 / If you have not yet heard of Ivan and Monika Tapia, you are in for one inspirational story. The two entrepreneurs are a classic encapsulation of the American dream and a continually driven power couple to boot. It is rare to hear of a "started from the bottom" story these days, but that is what makes them so powerful. The inspirational essence of their tale is not lost on Ivan and Monika, and they reflect on the roots of their success every day as they strive to achieve their main goal: helping the less fortunate.

The words that Monika Tapia lives her life by are these: "Success is not a destiny or a place you arrive, it is a way of life." Upon realizing the trials and hardships that she and her husband faced, this wisdom rings all the more true. Monika stood by her husband as he struggled to navigate the torturous waves set forth by the 2008 financial recession. Ivan lost his career at an engineering firm the week before the couple was to celebrate their first wedding anniversary. With rampant competition in his field and a countrywide economic downturn to face, they soon could not afford their debts, and the two had no choice but to move back to his hometown of Tijuana, Mexico. Soon after, Monika discovered that she was pregnant. It was a bittersweet moment that highlighted their life's theme of beauty despite the struggle. Through all the tough times, they remained vigilant and stood by one another, a true testament to success as a way of life. For Monika, it's not how hard you fall, it's how many times you get back up.

"There will be many obstacles in your growth, such as lack of clarity, not knowing where to start, lack of discipline. It costs a lot of money, loneliness, and lack of support, but to move forward, you need to want to win." She declares. Upon finally obtaining employment, Ivan worked tirelessly to hold down a steady job while developing his own multi-level marketing business. In spite of family members questioning Monika's involvement with a man who could barely afford their small house in Tijuana, even encouraging her to leave him at times, she saw his true potential. Over the course of a few years of incredibly hard work and long hours, Ivan turned his business into a multi-million dollar generating endeavor, with Monika as his partner in both love and lucrative business endeavors.

Monika and Ivan decided to take their hard-won status and turn it into a platform to give back to others who seek to build a better life for themselves. Never forgetting the months she spent pregnant and depressed on a mattress in a house with no furniture, Monika vowed to enrich the lives of others with the knowledge necessary to navigate a tumultuous and unpredictable economy. The couple has already trained thousands of students in the ways of entrepreneurship, assisting over 300 people earn incomes of over $10,000 monthly, and even producing a few millionaires.

Monika also has a major presence in the media industry. She is a columnist for multiple digital magazines and newspapers and has even written a best-selling book that is currently being translated to English. She is responsible for the creation of her daughter's brand Rich & Mind Kids and manages her daughter's social media status as an influencer. With further endeavors in the fields of fashion and her own social media presence, she is prepared for any economic hiccups through her multifaceted streams of income. "We currently have more than 30 different sources of income. We know the importance of not depending on one." She explains.

After living the lowest of lows and building up an enviable life for themselves, this power-couple is ready to take on anything. As young as Monika is, through her trying times, she has developed the wisdom of an elder, and yet still has so much more time to cultivate knowledge. She eloquently illuminates the barrier between oneself and success as such: "Life happens very fast, many things you postpone and others you simply cancel. What you desire stops being important because you consider that you are not of the right age, that the condition you are in does not allow for those desires, or that you do not have the resources. These are all excuses that in the end, will leave you with remorse." It is unthinkable to imagine what Ivan and Monika have yet to achieve when they are so inherently successful and have discovered the secret to their true potential already.

