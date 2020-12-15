J.F. Lehman & Company Announces Acquisition of ENTACT

NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- J.F. Lehman & Company ("JFLCO"), a leading middle-market private equity firm focused exclusively on the aerospace, defense, maritime, government and environmental sectors, is pleased to announce that an investment affiliate has acquired ENTACT, LLC ("ENTACT" or the "Company").

JFLCO is partnering with ENTACT's management team, who will remain meaningful shareholders of the business and continue to lead the Company in the next phase of its growth.

Founded in 1991, ENTACT is a leading national provider of environmental remediation and geotechnical services. The Company's robust suite of specialized capabilities address the unique needs of a discerning and diversified set of private and public sector customers located across the U.S. ENTACT's nearly 30-year track record of excellence has earned the Company the privilege of designing and executing its customers' most sophisticated environmental projects, which often utilize multiple components of ENTACT's comprehensive self-performance offerings. ENTACT is headquartered in Westmont, IL and has approximately 600 full-time employees.

"We are excited for ENTACT to join our portfolio of leading environmental and technical services companies," said Glenn Shor, a Partner with JFLCO. "We believe that the ENTACT team is poised to drive continued success, and the Company is an excellent fit with our investment strategy given its industry-leading performance, comprehensive suite of solutions and highly-talented workforce." Will Hanenberg, a Principal with JFLCO added, "We believe ENTACT has significant opportunities for growth as its service offerings should be well-suited to address the increasing need for both environmental stewardship and infrastructure investment."

Dean Pisani, CEO of ENTACT commented, "J.F. Lehman & Company is an excellent, value-add partner to support the next phase of ENTACT's growth. We look forward to leveraging JFLCO's industry experience and capital base while continuing on our successful history of providing exceptional service to our customers."

Debt financing for the transaction was provided by Deutsche Bank Credit Solutions & Direct Lending. Jones Day served as legal counsel for J.F. Lehman & Company. Houlihan Lokey served as lead financial advisor and RW Baird served as co-financial advisor to ENTACT and its shareholders in connection with the transaction. Kirkland & Ellis and K&L Gates served as legal counsel to ENTACT and its shareholders.

