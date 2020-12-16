The machine to machine (M2M) services market is expected to grow by USD 131.33 billion, progressing at a CAGR of almost 31% during the forecast period.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201215005949/en/
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Machine to Machine (M2M) Services Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)
Click Get Free Sample Report in Minutes
The rising demand for improved M2M data communication is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as standardization and policy-related issues will hamper growth.
More details: https://www.technavio.com/report/machine-to-machine-services-market-industry-analysis
Machine To Machine (M2M) Services Market: Technology Landscape
Based on technology, the market saw maximum growth in the cellular segment in 2019. Factors such as increased demand for enhanced M2M data communication, adoption of satellite communication for disaster management, and advancement in M2M satellite technology are driving the growth of the segment. The growth of the market in this segment will be significant over the forecast period.
Machine To Machine (M2M) Services Market: Geographic Landscape
By geography, Europe is going to witness lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 34% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from Europe. The increased demand for commercial and passenger vehicles led by rapid urbanization is driving the growth of the market in Europe. Germany and France are the key markets for machine to machine (M2M) services in Europe.
Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.
View market snapshot before purchasing
Related Reports on Information Technology Include:
Global Cellular M2M Value-Added Services (VAS) Market Global cellular M2M value-added services (VAS) market is segmented by end-user (consumer electronics, automotive, transportation and logistics, healthcare, and others), service (managed services and professional services), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). Click Here to Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report
Global Telecom Application Programming Interface Market Global telecom application programming interface market is segmented by service (SMR, payment, maps and location, VS, and identity management) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America). Click Here to Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report
Companies Covered:
- AT&T Inc.
- China Mobile Ltd.
- Deutsche Telekom AG
- Orange SA
- Sierra Wireless Inc.
- Telefonica SA
- Telenor Group
- Telit Communications Plc
- Verizon Communications Inc.
- Vodafone Group Plc
What our reports offer:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Covers market data for 2019, 2020, until 2024
- Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five force summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Technology
- Market segments
- Comparison by Technology
- Cellular Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Satellite Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Technology
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Consumer electronics Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Healthcare Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Automotive Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Energy and utility Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Transportation and logistics Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Manufacturing Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Others Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by End-user
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Competitive scenario
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
- Industry risks
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- AT&T Inc.
- China Mobile Ltd.
- Deutsche Telekom AG
- Orange SA
- Sierra Wireless Inc.
- Telefonica SA
- Telenor Group
- Telit Communications Plc
- Verizon Communications Inc.
- Vodafone Group Plc
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201215005949/en/
Contacts:
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/