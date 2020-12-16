The machine to machine (M2M) services market is expected to grow by USD 131.33 billion, progressing at a CAGR of almost 31% during the forecast period.

The rising demand for improved M2M data communication is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as standardization and policy-related issues will hamper growth.

Machine To Machine (M2M) Services Market: Technology Landscape

Based on technology, the market saw maximum growth in the cellular segment in 2019. Factors such as increased demand for enhanced M2M data communication, adoption of satellite communication for disaster management, and advancement in M2M satellite technology are driving the growth of the segment. The growth of the market in this segment will be significant over the forecast period.

Machine To Machine (M2M) Services Market: Geographic Landscape

By geography, Europe is going to witness lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 34% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from Europe. The increased demand for commercial and passenger vehicles led by rapid urbanization is driving the growth of the market in Europe. Germany and France are the key markets for machine to machine (M2M) services in Europe.

Companies Covered:

AT&T Inc.

China Mobile Ltd.

Deutsche Telekom AG

Orange SA

Sierra Wireless Inc.

Telefonica SA

Telenor Group

Telit Communications Plc

Verizon Communications Inc.

Vodafone Group Plc

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five force summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Technology

Market segments

Comparison by Technology

Cellular Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Satellite Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Technology

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Consumer electronics Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Healthcare Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Automotive Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Energy and utility Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Transportation and logistics Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Manufacturing Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by End-user

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Competitive scenario

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Industry risks

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

AT&T Inc.

China Mobile Ltd.

Deutsche Telekom AG

Orange SA

Sierra Wireless Inc.

Telefonica SA

Telenor Group

Telit Communications Plc

Verizon Communications Inc.

Vodafone Group Plc

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

