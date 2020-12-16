Initial 2,006 m of drilling completed at Elizabeth
Visible gold observed in drill hole EZ-20-06 over 2 metre interval
Perth, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 15, 2020) - Tempus Resources Ltd (ASX: TMR) (TSXV: TMRR) ("Tempus" or "the Company") is pleased to provide an update on exploration activities at its Blackdome-Elizabeth Gold Project, located in British Columbia, Canada (the "Project").
Diamond drilling at the high grade Elizabeth sector of the Project has now been completed for the 2020 field season. A total of 12 diamond drill holes were completed totalling 2,006 m (Figure 1). The remainder of the planned 6,000m of drilling will commence in the Canadian spring of 2021. Drill hole information can be found in Appendix 1 of this announcement. The first four drill holes have now been received at SGS laboratory in Burnaby, B.C. for analysis and assay results are expected early in the new year.
The initial 12 holes were located in the southern portion of the Southwest (SW) Vein where infill and down dip extension was the primary focus. Visually, the drilling has been very encouraging and Tempus is pleased to report that infill hole EZ-20-06 intersected the SW Vein from 116.00 m to 121.50 m downhole with visible gold observed over approximately two metres of core length within the quartz vein interval (Figure 2).
The Southwest Vein (Figure 1) hosts the majority of the historical inferred resource at Elizabeth prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"), which comprises 522,843 tonnes grading 12.26 g/t gold, for 206,139 ounces of contained gold (refer to ASX Announcement of 19 August 2019 and disclosure on page 5 for further details).
Tempus is very pleased with the field crews at Elizabeth and thanks them for all their efforts in getting the initial 2,000m drilling completed before the end of the year.
Information in this report relating to Exploration Results is based on information reviewed by Mr. Kevin Piepgrass, who is a Member of the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of the province of BC (APEGBC), which is a recognised Professional Organisation (RPO), and an employee of Tempus Resources. Mr. Piepgrass has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined by the 2012 Edition of the Australasian Code for reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves and as a Qualified Person for the purposes of NI43-101. Mr. Piepgrass consents to the inclusion of the data in the form and context in which it appears.
This announcement has been authorised by the Board of Directors of Tempus Resources Limited.
Figure 1 - Completed Drill holes at Elizabeth
To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7585/70387_tempus1.jpg
Figure 2 - Visible Gold encountered in drill hole EZ-20-06
To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7585/70387_tempus2.jpg
About the Blackdome-Elizabeth Gold Project
Tempus is focussed on rapidly verifying and expanding the historical high grade Mineral Resource at the Blackdome-Elizabeth Project in British Columbia by drilling extensions to existing mineralisation and other high priority targets within the 350 km2 licence area, which remains relatively unexplored. Tempus also intends to leverage the existing permitted mill, tailings dam and other infrastructure at Blackdome with the aim of re-commencing production as the Project proceeds.
Forward-Looking Information and Statements
This press release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Such forward-looking information and forward-looking statements are not representative of historical facts or information or current condition, but instead represent only the Company's beliefs regarding future events, plans or objectives, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of Tempus's control. Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "will continue", "will occur" or "will be achieved". The forward-looking information and forward- looking statements contained herein may include, but are not limited to, the continuation of drilling in the Spring of 2021, the receipt of assays from the lab in 2021, the ability of Tempus to successfully achieve business objectives, and expectations for other economic, business, and/or competitive factors. Forward-looking statements and information are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the ability of Tempus to control or predict, that may cause Tempus' actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied thereby, and are developed based on assumptions about such risks, uncertainties and other factors set out herein and the other risks and uncertainties disclosed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's listing application dated December 3, 2020 filed on SEDAR. Should one or more of these risks, uncertainties or other factors materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information or statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although Tempus believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing, and the expectations contained in, the forward-looking information and statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and statements, and no assurance or guarantee can be given that such forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information and statements. The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and Tempus does not undertake to update any forward-looking information and/or forward-looking statements that are contained or referenced herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking information and statements attributable to Tempus or persons acting on its behalf is expressly qualified in its entirety by this notice.
Historic Resource Information
The historic inferred resource was disclosed in a technical report prepared for J Pacific Gold by SRK Consulting (Canada) Ltd., Mineral Resource Evaluation, Elizabeth Gold Project, British Columbia. July 22, 2009. Reported at a cut-off grade of 5.0 grams of gold per tonne assuming an underground mining scenario, a gold price of US$1,000 per ounce of gold and 100 percent metallurgical recovery. The QP considers the historical inferred resources reliable because they have been estimated by a long-standing, reputable firm using reasonable parameters and then-current industry best practices. The QP also believes that these historical resources provide historical context and are relevant for the exploration and development of the Project. The Inferred mineral resources are historical estimates and use the categories set out in Section 1.2 and 1.3 of NI 43-101; however, a qualified person has not completed sufficient work to classify the historical estimate as current mineral resources and the inferred resource should not be relied upon.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Appendix 1 - Drill hole Collar Data
|Hole ID
|Target
|UTM Easting (NAD83 Z10)
|UTM Northing (NAD83 Z10)
|Elevation (m)
|Length
|Azimuth
|Dip
|EZ-20-01
|SW Vein
|531088
|5653604
|2302
|80
|125.2
|-45
|EZ-20-02
|SW Vein
|531088
|5653604
|2302
|83
|107
|-45
|EZ-20-03
|SW Vein
|531044
|5653603
|2302
|128
|122.8
|-45
|EZ-20-04
|SW Vein
|531044
|5653603
|2302
|125
|140.1
|-50
|EZ-20-05
|SW Vein
|531044
|5653603
|2302
|180
|82.3
|-60
|EZ-20-06
|SW Vein
|531120
|5653660
|2339
|147
|157.8
|-65
|EZ-20-07
|SW Vein
|530986
|5653598
|2302
|150
|116.5
|-52
|EZ-20-08
|SW Vein
|531030
|5653720
|2360
|309
|130.5
|-54
|EZ-20-09
|SW Vein
|530986
|5653598
|2302
|195
|116.5
|-65
|EZ-20-10
|SW Vein
|531030
|5653720
|2360
|222
|127.7
|-45
|EZ-20-11
|West Vein
|531281
|5653599
|2300
|303
|100.1
|-45
|EZ-20-12
|SW Vein
|531088
|5653604
|2302
|84
|104.6
|-45
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/70387