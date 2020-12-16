The batteries market for smart wearables is expected to grow by USD 104.72 mn. However, the growth momentum is expected to decelerate at a CAGR of over 9% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Batteries Market for Smart Wearables 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Raising capital for product development via crowdfunding campaigns is one of the major factors propelling the market growth. However, factors such as low battery life will hamper growth.

Batteries Market For Smart Wearables: Product Landscape

Based on the product, the li-ion battery segment led the market in 2019. The growth of the segment is driven by the rising demand for electronic devices such as smartphones, smart wearables, laptops, and tablets. The market growth in the segment will be significant over the forecast period.

Batteries Market For Smart Wearables: Geographic Landscape

By geography, APAC is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 46% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from APAC. The market growth in the region will be driven by the increasing adoption of smartphones and wearable devices. China and Japan are the key markets for the batteries market for smart wearables in APAC.

Companies Covered:

Cymbet Corp.

Enfucell Flexible Electronics Ltd.

GMB Co. Ltd.

Guang Zhou Fullriver Battery New Technology Co. Ltd.

Jenax Inc.

LG Chem Ltd.

LiPol Battery Co. Ltd.

Panasonic Corp.

Samsung SDI Co. Ltd.

TDK Corp.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Li-ion battery Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Li-Po battery Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Application

Smartwatch

Smart band

Smart clothing

Other applications

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

