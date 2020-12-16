The batteries market for smart wearables is expected to grow by USD 104.72 mn. However, the growth momentum is expected to decelerate at a CAGR of over 9% during the forecast period.
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Batteries Market for Smart Wearables 2020-2024
Raising capital for product development via crowdfunding campaigns is one of the major factors propelling the market growth. However, factors such as low battery life will hamper growth.
Batteries Market For Smart Wearables: Product Landscape
Based on the product, the li-ion battery segment led the market in 2019. The growth of the segment is driven by the rising demand for electronic devices such as smartphones, smart wearables, laptops, and tablets. The market growth in the segment will be significant over the forecast period.
Batteries Market For Smart Wearables: Geographic Landscape
By geography, APAC is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 46% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from APAC. The market growth in the region will be driven by the increasing adoption of smartphones and wearable devices. China and Japan are the key markets for the batteries market for smart wearables in APAC.
Companies Covered:
- Cymbet Corp.
- Enfucell Flexible Electronics Ltd.
- GMB Co. Ltd.
- Guang Zhou Fullriver Battery New Technology Co. Ltd.
- Jenax Inc.
- LG Chem Ltd.
- LiPol Battery Co. Ltd.
- Panasonic Corp.
- Samsung SDI Co. Ltd.
- TDK Corp.
What our reports offer:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Covers market data for 2019, 2020, until 2024
- Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
