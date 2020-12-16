Sovereign Intelligence Launches New Geodata-Analysis-as-a-Service to Provide Accurate Location Intelligence on a Global Scale.

Sovereign.ai responds to intelligence demand for observing population dynamics and pattern of life analysis for marketing, business intelligence, and national security applications.

WASHINGTON and LONDON and TOKYO, Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sovereign Intelligence, a bespoke Artificial Intelligence specialist in financial services and enterprise risk software, is launching a powerful software application built for those who need automated answers for real world problems involving marketing strategies, corporate investigations, business intelligence, national security, law enforcement, and physical security.

"When it comes to location intelligence, precision is everything. We curate nearly 16 billion observable events every day to bring our clients the most accurate footfall traffic and pattern of life analysis the market has seen," said Mark Johnson, Founder & CEO, Sovereign Intelligence. "We cover every country in the world, providing automated geodata analysis with interactive reporting, tailored to meet your needs." The Sovereign team has a history of solving difficult intelligence problems for the largest social network, ride-sharing service, payment processing company, and hotel group.

"If you are looking for fast, accurate, privacy-led location intelligence, whether a small organization or a government agency, you can onboard today to start getting real insight into critical footfall traffic questions."

About Sovereign Intelligence