DGAP-News: Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V.
Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. new Home Member State
HALLE (SAALE) / MUNICH, Germany, 16 December 2020 - as a consequence of the conversion into an N.V., a public company under the laws of the Netherlands (naamloze vennootschap, "N.V.") which has taken effect on 28 November 2020, Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. (Euronext Amsterdam: VVY; ISIN DE0007921835) announces that the Netherlands is the home member state of Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. for the purposes of the implementation of the amended EU Transparency Directive (Directive 2004/109/EC) in Dutch law.
With 20+ years of unmatched understanding in identifying post-translational modifying enzymes that play critical roles in disease initiation and progression, Vivoryon's scientific expertise has facilitated the creation of a discovery and development engine for small molecule therapeutics. This platform has demonstrated success by developing a novel therapeutic in type 2 diabetes. In its current programs Vivoryon Therapeutics is advancing its lead product, varoglutamstat (PQ912), in Alzheimer's disease and its entire portfolio of QPCT and QPCTL inhibitors in oncology and other indications. In addition, the company pursues a development program for Meprin protease inhibitors with potential therapeutic use in fibrotic diseases, cancer and acute kidney injury.
Information set forth in this press release contains forward-looking statements, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements contained herein represent the judgment of Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V as of the date of this press release. Such forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees but are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, and which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in these forward-looking statements. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any such statements to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.
