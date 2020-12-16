SIBIU, Romania, Dec 16, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - Elrond, the blockchain offering a 1000x improvement in speed, scale, cost and user experience, is pleased to announce that eGold (EGLD), the company's cryptocurrency, will debut in the eToro ecosystem on Wednesday the 23rd of December, when it will become available on the eToroX cryptocurrency exchange.eToro is a rapidly growing global $2.5bn unicorn that offers digital asset management services to 15 million users trading stocks, commodities, forex, and cryptocurrency markets. eToroX is eToro's professional crypto exchange, conceived and produced for the corporate and institutional-grade crypto trading community. eToroX is a highly effective, trusted and secure crypto trading solution.Elrond had earlier announced the launch of Maiar, its digital wallet and global payments app, scheduled for Jan. 31. With these milestones, and a series of strategic moves, Elrond is positioned on a hypergrowth path to make a powerful leap towards mainstream adoption.Through Maiar, Elrond is positioned for accelerated growth, aiming to gain widespread mainstream adoption, as in addition to crypto, the app aims to gradually provide the same features as PayPal, Venmo and Google Pay but without collecting any personal information and at much lower fixed fees.Elrond is a public blockchain that has delivered the first truly scalable sharding architecture solution, which is able to deliver more than 15,000 transactions per second (TPS) and can scale even further, having achieved 263,000 TPS in public tests. Compared to the top cryptos today, Elrond is broadband to the early days of slow internet connections.Beniamin Mincu, CEO & Founder of Elrond Network said, "Bitcoin has proven that cryptocurrencies are secure and can serve an important purpose in the internet economy. Elrond opens up a new frontier offering internet-scale blockchain performance, and an intuitive application called Maiar, through which we aim to bring the next billion people to the blockchain space."About ElrondElrond, an internet-scale blockchain designed from scratch to bring a 1000x cumulative improvement in throughput and execution speed, introduces two key innovations: a novel Adaptive State Sharding mechanism, and a Secure Proof of Stake (PoS) algorithm, enabling linear scalability with a fast, efficient, and secure consensus mechanism. Elrond can process upwards of 15,000 transactions per second (TPS), with 6-second latency and negligible cost, to become the backbone of a permissionless, borderless, globally accessible internet economy.Elrond website: http://www.elrond.comElrond on Telegram: https://t.me/ElrondNetworkElrond on Twitter: https://twitter.com/elrondnetworkMedia:Dan Voicu, e: dan.voicu@elrond.comSource: ElrondCopyright 2020 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.