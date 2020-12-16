A new paper from scientists at Germany's Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems (ISE) examines the entire history of PERC technology, from its beginnings in laboratories more than 40 years ago to today, where it represents the majority of all PV cell production. And this story is far from over, as ISE lays out a pathway to efficiencies of 26% as well as use as the bottom cell in a tandem device that it believes will keep PERC technology in mass production to 2030 and beyond.Today, more than 100 GW of production facilities rely on passivated emitter rear cell (PERC) technology, the vast ...

