Intra-state transmission infrastructure is the weakest link in the Indian grid. However, the introduction of competition from private players could help to drive down construction costs and promote timely completion of projects.From pv magazine India A new Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis (Ieefa) report calls for greater competition in the development of intra-state transmission infrastructure, in order to speed up the deployment of renewable energy in India. "As the share of increasingly low-cost but variable renewable energy grows, development of transmission systems must ...

