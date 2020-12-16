Vena Australia has reached financial close on its Wandoan South Big Battery, thanks to ING Australia. The international bank is increasingly financing green energy projects, but this is the first standalone battery project it has financed in the Asia Pacific. Vena Energy Australia says this phase is just the beginning of a project that is to feature 650 MW of solar PV and 450 MW of battery storage.From pv magazine Australia ING Australia is financing the Wandoan South Big Battery in the Western Downs region of Queensland for Singapore-based Vena Energy Australia. At 100 MW and 150 MWh, the project ...

