The financing round was led by GitLab CEO Sid Sijbrandij and cryptocurrency expert James Fickel. The company will use the proceeds to expand R&D, develop prototypes and add staff.From pv magazine USA Swift Solar said this week that it has secured more than $8 million in Series Seed 2 funding, with an additional $1.5 million expected to close soon. The company has raised more than $16 million in equity financing to date. The financing round was led by GitLab CEO Sid Sijbrandij and cryptocurrency expert James Fickel. The company will use the proceeds to expand R&D, develop prototypes and add staff. ...

