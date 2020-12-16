Please be informed that GreenMobility A/S will be admitted to trading and official listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen as per 17 December 2020. ISIN: DK0060817898 ----------------------------------------------------- Name: GreenMobility ----------------------------------------------------- Volume: 2,948,050 aktier (DKK 1,179,220) ----------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 0,40 ----------------------------------------------------- Segment: SMALL CAP ----------------------------------------------------- Short name: GREENM ----------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 138514 ----------------------------------------------------- Market Segment / no CPH Equities CCP /183 ----------------------------------------------------- Tick Size /no MiFID II tick size table ----------------------------------------------------- MIC Code XCSE ----------------------------------------------------- CCP cleared: Yes ----------------------------------------------------- Industry Classification Benchmark (ICB) Industry Supersector ------------------------------------------------ 40 Consumer Discretionary 4050 Travel & Leisure ------------------------------------------------ For further information, please contact Jakob Kaule or Asta Jepsen Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=833259