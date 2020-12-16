The operating room integrated systems market is poised to grow by USD 1.12 billion during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of over 10% during the forecast period.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201215006076/en/
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Operating Room Integrated Systems Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)
Worried about the impact of COVID-19 on your business? Here is an exclusive report talking about Market scenarios, Estimates, The impact of lockdown, and Customer Behaviour.
Get FREE Sample Report in Minutes!
The report on the operating room integrated systems market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising demand for efficient and advanced OR integrated systems.
The operating room integrated systems market analysis includes the product, geography, and geography landscape. This study identifies the rising implementation of MI surgeries as one of the prime reasons driving the operating room integrated systems market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The Operating Room Integrated Systems market covers the following areas:
Operating Room Integrated Systems Market Sizing
Operating Room Integrated Systems Market Forecast
Operating Room Integrated Systems Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Arthrex Inc.
- Brainlab AG
- Canon Inc.
- Getinge Group
- KARL STORZ SE Co. KG
- Merivaara Corp.
- Olympus Corp.
- Siemens AG
- STERIS Plc
- Stryker Corp.
Related Reports on Health Care Include:
Global Liquid Biopsy Market - The liquid biopsy market is segmented by technology (CTC and ctDNA and exosome and RNA) and geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW). Click Here to Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report
Global Critical Care Diagnostics Market - The critical care diagnostics market is segmented by application (Microbial and infectious disease testing, Hematology testing, Cardiac and lipid testing, Coagulation testing, and Others), geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW), and end-user (emergency care units, operating rooms, and ICUs). Click Here to Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019-2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- The threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- HD display systems Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- AV management systems Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Recording and documentation systems Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Hospitals
- ASCs
Customer Landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Asia Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- ROW Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive Scenario
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Arthrex Inc.
- Brainlab AG
- Canon Inc.
- Getinge Group
- KARL STORZ SE Co. KG
- Merivaara Corp.
- Olympus Corp.
- Siemens AG
- STERIS Plc
- Stryker Corp.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201215006076/en/
Contacts:
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/