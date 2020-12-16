EDENRED: Appointments to Edenred's Executive Committee

Press release

December 16, 2020

Appointments to Edenred's Executive Committee

Julien Tanguy appointed Executive Vice President, Finance

Eric Sauvage appointed Executive Vice President, Marketing & Strategy

Julien Tanguy, previously Chief Executive Officer of Edenred France, has been appointed Group Executive Vice President, Finance and joined the Edenred Group Executive Committee.

A graduate of SKEMA Business School, Julien Tanguy, 48, began his career in 1996 as an auditor at PricewaterhouseCoopers. In 2001, he joined SFR as Controlling Manager and subsequently moved to Europcar in 2005, where he served successively as Finance Director at Europcar Information Services and Chief Financial Officer of Europcar France. In 2011, he joined Edenred France as Chief Financial Officer, also taking on the role of Operations Director one year later. In 2016, he was appointed Chief Executive Officer of Edenred France, in which role he notably led a far-reaching digital transformation and the integration of Proweb CE.

His appointment will be effective as of January 4, 2021. Based in Issy-les-Moulineaux, he will report to Bertrand Dumazy, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Edenred.

Julien Tanguy will succeed Patrick Bataillard, who is taking his career in a new direction after five years with Edenred. Patrick Bataillard will continue working with the Group in the role of Senior Advisor for the first few months of 2021 to ensure a smooth transition.

Bertrand Dumazy, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Edenred, said: "I am delighted to welcome Julien to this new role and have him on Edenred's Executive Committee. His in-depth knowledge of the Group, his experience in key finance department roles and his leadership skills are just a few of the many reasons behind our decision to appoint Julien as Patrick's successor. I would like to give my warmest thanks to Patrick for his tremendous contribution to Edenred's transformation and his unwavering commitment to the Group over the past five years. I wish him every success in his future projects."

Eric Sauvage has been appointed Executive Vice President, Marketing & Strategy and joined the Edenred Group Executive Committee.

A graduate of Sciences Po Paris, Eric Sauvage, 48, began his career in 1995 as a consultant at A.T. Kearney, where he was made partner in 2008. He then became EMEA Practice Leader and member of the partner election committee. For more than 20 years, he supported several international groups with their strategy and transformation programs. In 2016, he joined Carrefour France as Corporate Secretary and Head of Transformation, where he notably took the lead in structuring and implementing the Carrefour 2022 plan. Since 2019, he has served as a senior advisor at BCG and to business leaders. He is also an advisor to the Institut Montaigne think tank.

In addition, Patrick Rouvillois, previously Executive Vice President, Marketing, Strategy & Asia-Pacific, has been appointed Executive Vice President, Innovation & Asia-Pacific.

The appointments of Eric Sauvage and Patrick Rouvillois are effective as of December 16, 2020. Based in Issy-les-Moulineaux, they will report to Bertrand Dumazy, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Edenred.

Bertrand Dumazy, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Edenred, said: "I would like to welcome Eric to Edenred's Executive Committee. His strategic expertise and experience implementing transformation programs within international groups will be invaluable to Edenred as it pursues its Next Frontier plan. Eric will be an asset to the Marketing & Strategy Department. Patrick will now focus on accelerating the many opportunities offered by digitalization and on developing Edenred's business in Asia-Pacific."

Edenred is a leading services and payments platform and the everyday companion for people at work, connecting 50 million employees and 2 million partner merchants in 46 countries via more than 850,000 corporate clients.

Edenred offers specific-purpose payment solutions for food (meal vouchers), fleet and mobility (fuel cards, commuter vouchers), incentives (gift vouchers, employee engagement platforms) and corporate payments (virtual cards). These solutions enhance employee well-being and purchasing power, improve companies' attractiveness and efficiency, and vitalize the employment market and the local economy.

Edenred's 10,000 employees are committed to making the world of work a connected ecosystem that is safer, more efficient and more user-friendly every day.

In 2019, thanks to its global technology assets, the Group managed €31 billion in business volume, primarily carried out via mobile applications, online platforms and cards.

Edenred is listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange and included in the following indices: CAC Next 20, FTSE4Good and MSCI Europe.

For more information: www.edenred.com

The logos and other trademarks mentioned and featured in this press release are registered trademarks of Edenred S.A., its subsidiaries or third parties. They may not be used for commercial purposes without prior written consent from their owners.

Edenred is celebrating its tenth anniversary in 2020.

