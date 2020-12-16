NeuVector Names Jon Shaw as EMEA Sales Director as Global Demand for End-to-End Container Security Grows

The veteran enterprise security sales executive will bring the Full Lifecycle Container Security leader to more EMEA businesses and spearhead new channel initiatives in the region

LONDON, Dec. 16, 2020, the leader in Full Lifecycle Container Security, today announced that Jon Shaw has joined the company as EMEA Sales Director. In this role, Shaw will be responsible for growing NeuVector's presence across EMEA via direct and high touch end-user engagement. Shaw will also expand NeuVector's channel partner programin EMEA.



Shaw comes to NeuVector with more than 25 years of experience in EMEA sales and business development positions, with a particular focus working at fast-growing enterprise security providers. Prior to joining NeuVector, Shaw has served as EMEA Sales Director at threat intelligence vendor ReversingLabs, Northern European Sales Director at cybersecurity management company Skybox Security, and EMEA Business Development Manager for WhiteHat Security, the application security platform acquired by NTT Security. Shaw's career also includes sales and channel leadership roles at PKWARE, Ingrian Networks, and SunGard.

"NeuVector provides a uniquely robust and enterprise-proven container security platformsolving critical pain points that organizations are encountering every day as they rush to take advantage of cloud-native architectures," said Shaw. "With automation delivered as security as code, built-in compliance reporting, and end-to-end container vulnerability visibility and protection, the NeuVector platform is exactly what enterprises need in order to ensure their container deployments are protected at each stage of the pipeline. This is an exciting time to join NeuVector, and I'm eager to engage with organizations and channel partners to demonstrate the myriad benefits of our solution."

"Jon's depth of experience in EMEA sales for innovative enterprise security businesses makes him the perfect fit for spearheading our expansion in the region," said Stephanie Fohn, CEO, NeuVector. "We're excited to welcome Jon to the growing NeuVectorteam."

