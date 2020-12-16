WALLIX: WALLIX WINS THE AWARD FOR "BEST REMOTE MONITORING SOLUTION OF THE YEAR" AT THE 2020 COMPUTING SECURITY AWARDS

Paris, December 16th



With the year's health crisis, lockdowns, and the exponential increase in remote work, the challenges of data protection have never been greater. Data, the new oil of our economy, already so attractive to hackers in normal times, has been particularly vulnerable with the urgent deployment of remote work. Personal devices with no cybersecurity solutions in place (e.g., laptops, smartphones, and tablets) become potential entry points for hackers. The best solution against cyberattacks: securing access to data and user identities. During this period, WALLIX, expert in Identity and Access Security Solutions, helps companies to secure remote work (employees) as well as all remote access (partners, service providers, and other third parties).



Each year, Computing Security Magazine, one of the best cybersecurity publications on the UK media landscape, holds the Computing Security Awards, which recognize the best cybersecurity solutions on the market. In this year's 2020 edition, the WALLIX Bastion, the flagship solution of WALLIX's portfolio of unified Identity and Access Security Solutions, wins the award for "Best Remote Monitoring Solution of the Year." This award comes from the votes of the audience of Computing Security Magazine, comprised of IT directors, CIOs and CISOs, and the editorial team.



WALLIX Bastion enables organizations to secure and manage remote access of both internal employees and external service providers to their IT systems, a major priority in order to maintain business productivity during the lockdown period. The solution is recognized for ease of use and for its simple, fast deployment, as well as for its ability to guarantee business continuity and resilience against cyberattacks, all while ensuring regulatory compliance.



"Winning this award represents valuable recognition from our ecosystem. We have once again confirmed our position as an expert in securing access and identities and, what's more, we have proven our position as a trusted European actor. Thanks to WALLIX, companies can regain control of their data anytime, anywhere." explains Serge Adda, VP Product at WALLIX.



