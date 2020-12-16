Tallinn, Estonia, 2020-12-16 08:48 CET -- On December 15, 2020 the Supervisory Council of Nasdaq Tallinn decided to elect the Listing and Surveillance Committee consisting of 7 members. The following people were elected as members of the Listing and Surveillance Committee for the tenure of the next 3 years: Hannes Vallikivi - Derling Primus Law Office, partner; Estonian Bar Association, Chairman Sven Papp - Ellex Raidla Law Office, partner Kristjan Hänni - Kawe Kapital, Member of the Management Board; portfolio manager Andrus Alber - Finora Capital, CEO; American Chamber of Commerce in Estonia, Member of the Board of Directors; State Fiscal Council, Deputy Chairman Fabio Filipozzi - Bank of Estonia, Head of Financial Markets; Baltic Financial Advisors Association, Member of the Review Board; Estonian Business School, Associate Professor Peeter Saks - BaltCap, CEO, Managing Parner Kristel Kivinurm-Priisalm - Avaron Asset Management, Founder, Managing Partner, CEO Duties of the Committee include listing, admission to trading and delisting of securities and, under the exchanges rules and regulations, imposing sanctions on listed companies and member firms. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +372 640 8800 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.