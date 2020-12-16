On request of Maha Energy AB, company registration number 559018-9543, Nasdaq Stockholm has admitted the company's A-shares to trading on Nasdaq Stockholm with effect from December 17, 2020. The shares are currently traded on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. As per today's date the company has 101,630,051 shares of which 101,146,685 A-shares and 483, 366 B-shares. Short Name: MAHA A ---------------------------------------------------------- Number of A-shares to be listed: 101,146,685 ---------------------------------------------------------- ISIN Code: SE0008374383 ---------------------------------------------------------- Order book id: 124631 ---------------------------------------------------------- Clearing: CCP Cleared ---------------------------------------------------------- Segment: Small cap ---------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: STO Equities CCP/182 ---------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size Table: MiFID II tick size table ---------------------------------------------------------- MIC: XSTO ---------------------------------------------------------- ICB Classification: Industry code: 60 Energy ------------------------------ Supersector code: 6010 Energy ------------------------------ For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com.