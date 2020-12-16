DJ ENERGISME: SPIE incorporates Energisme's N'Gage platform for optimising the energy performance of buildings.

ENERGISME ENERGISME: SPIE incorporates Energisme's N'Gage platform for optimising the energy performance of buildings. 16-Dec-2020 / 08:45 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Press release SPIE incorporates Energisme's N'Gage platform for optimising the energy performance of buildings Saint-Denis, 16 December 2020 - SPIE Facilities, the French subsidiary of the SPIE group, the independent European leader in multi-technical services in the areas of energy and communications, has chosen N'Gage, Energisme's collaborative platform, to incorporate the use of smart data in its offers. This collaboration is based on the shared conviction that data is fundamental to responding to energy efficiency challenges. In the energy sector, data collection and processing usually involve interaction between several organisations. It is therefore crucial to develop collective intelligence and a collaborative ecosystem to enable access to data and process it. A unique digital plateform for exploiting data SPIE Facilities has chosen Energisme's N'Gage platform, a unique digital plateform that facilitates the acquisition and merger of mass, heterogeneous data and which incorporates smart data processing services. N'Gage makes it possible to detect the best ways to reduce energy usage and bills and to develop economic value for all players in the ecosystem. SPIE Facilities now has access to smart data on gas and electricity usage provided by GRDF and ENEDIS through their respective APIs. This data is processed dynamically and collected by N'Gage in real time. Working together to build effective energy optimisation solutions together The stakes are high for SPIE Facilities as it wants to work with its customers to build innovative services to make the best use of their property assets' energy and environmental performance and ensure the comfort of their occupants. Teams therefore need real-time access to their customers' usage data, to make it smart and operational, so that they can help them effectively to optimise their energy usage. "The integration of N'Gage into our tools and processes is a new step for us and our customers in the implementation of our Smart FM. 360° platform," says Cyril Pouet, Chief Executive Officer of SPIE Facilities. "We are convinced of the importance of digital tools so that we can offer our customers real-time solutions to manage their energy performance." Thierry Chambon, Chief Executive Officer of Energisme, says, "This collaboration is a further illustration of the qualities and robustness of our solution. We enable our customers to collect, standardise and access in real time and on a large scale reliable and enhanced data, regardless of its format and source, in just a few hours. We are thus making a significant contribution to improving energy performance and to a more secure future." About SPIE Facilities SPIE Facilities, a subsidiary of SPIE France, offers its customers building maintenance and facility management services, throughout the country. Its teams are involved in the design, production, exploitation and maintenance of energy-saving and environmentally friendly systems. It employs 2,600 people working from 65 sites. About SPIE France SPIE France, a subsidiary of the SPIE group, is a major player in the energy and digital transition. SPIE France has five subsidiaries and six national divisions: SPIE ICS (digital and technology services), SPIE Facilities (maintenance and facility management), SPIE CityNetworks (energy and digital networks, transport and city services), SPIE Nucléaire (specialist services for the nuclear industry), and finally the Industry division of SPIE Industrie & Tertiaire (key industrial partner for smart and agile solutions) and the Tertiary division of SPIE Industrie & Tertiaire (expertise in smart buildings and their performance). SPIE France employs 19,000 people working from more than 400 sites across the entire country. With nearly 47,200 employees and a strong local focus, in 2019 SPIE had a consolidated turnover of 6.9 billion euros and consolidated EBITA of 416 million euros. Press contacts SPIE SPIE France Agence Shan Pascal Omnès Sandra Beau Aurore Cantot Consultant Tel: +33 (0)1 44 50 03 81 Group Communications Communications Department Director aurore.cantot@shan.fr Tel: +33 (0)1 34 41 88 61 Tel: + 33 (0)1 34 41 81 11 sandra.beau@external.spie.com pascal.omnes@spie.com SPIE Facilities Anne Letellier Communications and marketing manager Tel. + 33 (0)6 03 85 14 82 anne.letellier@spie.com www.spie.com [1] https://www.facebook.com/SPIEgroup [2] http://twitter.com/spiegroup [3] About ENERGISME Founded in 2004 and taken over in 2015 by energy sector specialists, ENERGISME has developed a SaaS technology platform to accelerate companies' and buildings' energy performance (energy service providers, energy suppliers and distributors, manufacturers and property managers) by using intelligent data to achieve financial, operational and environmental gains that are substantial and, above all, measurable. Bolstered by its platform's technological and operational attributes, ENERGISME already has 114 large account clients. A white-label solution is also being marketed to top industry players. ENERGISME (ISIN code: FR0013399359/Ticker: ALNRG) has been listed on the Euronext Growth market since July 2020. ENERGISME is eligible for SME personal equity plans and qualifies as a BPI Innovative Company. 