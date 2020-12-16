As of December 21, 2020, Nasdaq Derivatives Markets will introduce a 36-month term with expiration month in December on the additional stock classes. The new contract length will be in addition to the existing contracts. The series will be included in the Market Notice "New Strikes Stock Products" that will be sent out after business on December 18, 2020. For further information, please see the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=833279