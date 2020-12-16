Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 16, 2020) -Datametrex AI Limited (TSXV: DM) (FSE: D4G) (OTC Pink: DTMXF) (the "Company" or "Datametrex") is pleased to announce the release of Nexalogy SMART - Social Media Automated Reporting Technology.

As previously announced, Nexalogy's SMART is an advanced proprietary AI technology. SMART minimizes human involvement in data analysis and reporting. It significantly decreases the time required for integration and interpretation of large data sets and report production. It is now fully available.

SMART takes NexaIntelligence to the next level with AI-powered automated reporting technology. It quickly generates reports with all of NexaIntelligence's visualizations, augmenting the reporting capacity of analysts. Human resources are a scarce commodity. SMART integrates larger sets of data into smaller, more manageable reports, thus significantly reducing the number of resource hours required to identify insights.

Our AI pre-reads text, selects verbatims, and summarizes themes quickly, reliably, and with precision. The AI technology creates powerful reports based on our algorithms and automatically selects the most important original posts to include, in minutes rather than hours. Analysts can specify filters on the data to get automatic reports on subsets of the data focusing on specific times, entities, social media users, or topics. This means social media trends can be understood faster and with less difficulty, keeping companies ahead of the curve.

SMART's scheduling functionality allows companies to structure reporting to match regular schedules as needed or in response to triggering events in the data itself. AI-written reports are emailed to analysts inconvenient and easy to read file formats, such as MSWORD or PDF. Raw JSON outputs from Nexalogy's API are also available for use in white labelled products.

AI reporting on social media and other forms of unstructured text is increasingly important and relevant in the information landscape. The need for strategic reporting of data from these platforms in both the public and private sectors is growing at a rapid pace. The ability to analyze and monetize social media discussions, as well as unstructured text from owned sources, are key strengths of SMART. Breaking through information bottlenecks and resource limitations, SMART can take big data discovery and exploration to a new level of actionable insights.

"Our AI helps you unlock the power of discovery, converting unknown unknowns into known knowns, activating the hidden potential currently lost in big data. With social media and unstructured text being a key facet of how businesses and consumers connect during the pandemic, we feel SMART is uniquely positioned to assist clients in unlocking potential in current verticals and exploring the potential of new verticals; for security, we help you discover unknown problems so you can squash them before they become big problems. For growth, we help you discover and unlock hidden potential," said Marshall Gunter, CEO of Datametrex AI Limited.

To see more and download example reports, click here: https://nexalogy.com/product/

About Datametrex

Datametrex AI Limited is a technology-focused company with exposure to Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Nexalogy (www.nexalogy.com). Datametrex's mission is to provide tools that support companies in fulfilling their operational goals, including Health and Safety, with predictive and preventive technologies. By working with companies to set a new standard of protocols through Artificial Intelligence and health diagnostics, the Company provides progressive solutions to support the supply chain. Additional information on Datametrex is available at www.datametrex.com.

