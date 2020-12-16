On request of Fastighets AB Trianon, company registration number 556183-0281, Nasdaq Stockholm has admitted the company's B-shares to trading on Nasdaq Stockholm with effect from December 17, 2020. The decision is conditional upon that Fastighets AB Trianon meets the liquidity requirements for the shares. The shares are currently traded on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market. As per today's date the company has 37,465,500 shares of which 1,521,118 A-shares and 35,944,382 B-shares. Short Name: TRIAN B ---------------------------------------------------------- Number of B-shares to be listed: 35,944,382 ---------------------------------------------------------- ISIN Code: SE0009921471 ---------------------------------------------------------- Order book id: 139762 ---------------------------------------------------------- Clearing: CCP Cleared ---------------------------------------------------------- Segment: Mid cap ---------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: STO Equities CCP/182 ---------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size Table: MiFID II tick size table ---------------------------------------------------------- MIC: XSTO ---------------------------------------------------------- ICB Classification: Industry code: 35 Real Estate ----------------------------------- Supersector code: 3510 Real Estate ----------------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com.