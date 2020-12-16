Voyager is the 10th unit under Brand New Galaxy umbrella. The agency is going to focus on clients' E-Business development. Lucie Dessarts, previously Global E-Business Director on the client's side, will be responsible for shaping the positioning of the new agency.

A new E-Business delivery agency called Voyager has just been launched by BNG. The main focus of the agency is going to be to create and leverage the E-Business opportunity for clients, especially those working in E-retail, and Lucie Dessarts will spearhead the venture. Lucie has over 12 years of experience in top CPG companies, such as P&G, Nestlé, and l'Oréal, and has held a number of positions in E-Business, digital, marketing, and commercial departments.

"We observe the changing world day to day, especially now: new customer behaviors, new businesses based in digital environment, new areas of brand's needs. Building on the enormous potential of Brand New Galaxy in this field, Voyager has been created to respond to this demand and support brands in shaping their entire E-Business ecosystems. Our extensive experience in CPG, Beauty, and Healthcare allows us to offer bespoke solutions. In combination with the top-notch international experts like Lucie Dessarts, Galaxy will continue to grow at the speed of light," says Kacper Klos, CEO of Brand New Galaxy.

"I am over the moon with this new adventure with Brand New Galaxy. I envision a new kind of agency, one that can truly understand the challenges ahead of CPG clients and their retail partners. One that will become a partner to support them with a 360° view, help accelerate their commercial E-Business development with retailers, optimize their E-content processes and assets, and maximize their E-retail Media ROI. I am excited to build upon the great capabilities and growth mindset already existing in Brand New Galaxy to make this happen" - says Lucie Dessarts.

Voyager aims at covering global assignments, with a stronghold in Europe, and its key teams based in Paris and Warsaw. It's the 10th unit under Brand New Galaxy. In 2020 Brand New Galaxy has opened Robonauts Pictures an E-commerce Production House, acquired content26 Amazon content advertising agency, and launched the new MEA office in Dubai.

About Brand New Galaxy:

Brand New Galaxy is a fast-growing, independent holding of marketing and technology agencies. The privately-owned "independent marketing platform" was founded in Warsaw, Poland in 2017 and has grown to 400+ employees to date. BNG harbors interesting and dynamic ideas that are better off in a start-up environment, although their scale can as well be competitive to network agencies. (Pathfinder 23 - e-commerce agency; Life on Mars a creative hot shop which fuels brands and industries with innovative ideas; Spacecamp digital agency; Synthrone E-commerce automation and implementation platform; Stratosfera - Industry-leading marketing strategy insight consultancy; New Gravity Software house; Robonauts Pictures E-commerce Production House; content26 Amazon content advertising, Man on the Moon HR Agency).

