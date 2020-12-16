UAE-based AlNowais Investments Company has been allowed to increase the size of its solar project in Kom Ombo from 200 to 500 MW. The facility will sell power to the Egyptian Electricity Transmission Company (EETC) under a long-term, bilateral PPA.Amea Power Ltd, a unit of UAE-based AlNowais Investments Company, will increase the size of its PV project in Kom Ombo, in the Aswan governorate of southern Egypt, from 200 to 500 MW. "The additional 300 MW will be located in the same site, on a contiguous plot of land adjacent to the site of the 200 MW plant, " AlNowais CEO Hussain Al Nowais told pv ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...