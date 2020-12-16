Three solar plants totaling 15.4 MW will sell power to Tanesco under a PPA. The projects are being developed under new rules enabling independent power producers to participate in the country's energy market.Tanzania's state-owned power utility, Tanesco, has agreed to buy power from 19.6 MW of clean energy assets under development by six independent power producers in the country. The six projects are being built under a new regulatory framework recently introduced by the regulator, Ewura, and intended at enabling IPPs to enter the country's energy market. "These new rules require Tanesco to ...

