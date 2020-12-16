Information Services Group, Inc.: Enterprises in France Showing Growing Interest in the Public Cloud During Pandemic

ISG Provider Lens report sees companies in France embracing the scalability and automation available in the public cloud

PARIS, Dec. 16, 2020)), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.



The 2020 ISG Provider Lens Public Cloud - Solutions and Services Report for France finds that demand for public cloud services in some French industries has risen by up to 40 percent. Essential government services and the healthcare industry, in particular, have needed cloud services to continue operating during the pandemic.

"Enterprises in France were not compelled to fully embrace the public cloud until the COVID-19 outbreak imposed social distance and created new incentives," said Lyonel Roüast, president of ISG SEMEA based in Paris. "The scalability and automation provided by cloud service providers were essential during the pandemic."

The report sees a growing interest among companies in France in moving large workloads to the cloud, including essential public services and core business applications, driven in part by the COVID-19 pandemic. Some providers of consulting and transformation services in France excel in automating the move of large workloads to the cloud.

In addition, many enterprises in France are turning to providers of governance, risk and compliance services to help them with adoption of the public cloud, the report says. Wrong configurations and a lack of tools can expose companies to risk, and providers can limit risk and compliance problems.

Many enterprises are also looking to managed public cloud service providers to manage their cloud operations, the report adds. Few enterprises have migrated everything to the cloud, but instead are gradually moving one workload at a time. There is also an increasing demand for application modernization services and support of cloud-native applications in France.

The 2020 ISG Provider Lens Public Cloud - Solutions and Services Report for France evaluates the capabilities of 45 providers across seven quadrants: Consulting and Transformational Services for Large Accounts; Consulting and Transformational Services for the Midmarket; Governance, Risk and Compliance Services; Managed Public Cloud Services for Large Accounts; Managed Public Cloud Services for the Midmarket; SAP HANA Infrastructure Services; and Hyperscale Infrastructure and Platform Services.

The report names Sopra Steria as a leader in four quadrants and Accenture and Capgemini as leaders in three. Atos, AWS, Claranet, DXC Technology, Google, IBM, LINKBYNET, Microsoft, Neurones IT, NTT and Orange Business Services were named leaders in two quadrants, and Cloud Temple, Cloudreach, Deloitte, Devoteam Revolve, Edifixio, KPMG and T-Systems were named leaders in one.

In addition, HCL was named a Rising Star-companies with "promising portfolios" and "high future potential" by ISG's definition-in two quadrants. Cloudreach, Edifixio, OVHcloud and oXya were named Rising Stars in one quadrant.

Customized versions of the report are available from AWS, Orange Business Services, oXyaand Sopra Steria.

The 2020 ISG Provider Lens Public Cloud - Solutions and Services Report for France is available to subscribers or for one-time purchase on this webpage.

About ISG Provider Lens Research

The ISG Provider Lens Quadrant research series is the only service provider evaluation of its kind to combine empirical, data-driven research and market analysis with the real-world experience and observations of ISG's global advisory team. Enterprises will find a wealth of detailed data and market analysis to help guide their selection of appropriate sourcing partners, while ISG advisors use the reports to validate their own market knowledge and make recommendations to ISG's enterprise clients. The research currently covers providers offering their services globally, across Europe and Latin America, as well as in the U.S., Germany, Switzerland, the U.K., France, the Nordics, Brazil and Australia/New Zealand, with additional markets to be added in the future. For more information about ISG Provider Lens research, please visit this webpage.

A companion research series, the ISG Provider Lens Archetype reports, offer a first-of-its-kind evaluation of providers from the perspective of specific buyer types.

Starting this year, each ISG Provider Lens study will include a Global Summary to help enterprise subscribers better understand provider capabilities across all geographic markets covered by that study. All ISG Provider Lens reports also will now include an Enterprise Context feature to help executives quickly identify key insights related to their roles and responsibilities.

About ISG

ISG) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 700 clients, including more than 75 of the world's top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries-a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry's most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.







