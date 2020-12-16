The elderberry market is poised to grow by USD 149.45 million during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201216005123/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Elderberry Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Worried about the impact of COVID-19 on your Business? Here is an exclusive report talking about Market scenarios, Estimates, The impact of lockdown, and Customer Behaviour.

Get FREE Sample Report in Minutes!

The report on the elderberry market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the health benefits of elderberry.

The elderberry market analysis includes the application segment and geography landscape. This study identifies the rising penetration of online retailing and e-commerce as one of the prime reasons that will drive the elderberry market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The Elderberry Market covers the following areas:

Elderberry Market Sizing

Elderberry Market Forecast

Elderberry Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

Artemis International

Gaia Herbs Inc.

GNC Holdings Inc.

Innovative Natural Solutions

Norms Farms.

NOW Health Group Inc.

Pharmacare

Pukka Herbs

Ransom Naturals Ltd.

Schwabe Group

Related Reports on Consumer StaplesInclude:

Global Acai Berry Products Market- The acai berry products market is segmented by application (food and beverages, nutraceuticals, and others) and geography (South America, North America, Europe, APAC, and MEA). Click Here to Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Fruits and Vegetables Coatings Market- The fruits and vegetable coatings market is segmented by product (fruits coatings and vegetable coatings) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America). Click Here to Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Health and wellness Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Beverages Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Foods Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Application

Market segmentation by Distribution channel

Direct sales channel

Mass market channel

Natural and health food channel

Customer landscape

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Competitive scenario

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Industry risks

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Artemis International

Gaia Herbs Inc.

GNC Holdings Inc.

Innovative Natural Solutions

Norms Farms.

NOW Health Group Inc.

Pharmacare

Pukka Herbs

Ransom Naturals Ltd.

Schwabe Group

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201216005123/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/