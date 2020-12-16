The "The Market for Clinical LDT Services and LDT Supplies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In this report, laboratory developed tests (LDTs) include all clinical tests developed by laboratories for their own use, in contrast to in vitro diagnostic (IVD) kits that are manufactured and sold by diagnostic companies for use by many different clinical labs. Clinical laboratories can develop LDTs based on any diagnostic test technology used in the clinical lab. For some technologies, such as chemistry tests or immunoassays, automated platforms with large test menus are commercially available.

As a result, in some labs, development and use of LDTs based on these technologies may be less than the number of LDTs based on newer technologies such as next generation sequencing. However, laboratories may develop tests on widely used technologies such as immunoassays to offer tests for rare diseases. Clinical laboratories may also perform tests on types of specimens that are not included in the approved labeling for a test or may have other reasons why they decide to develop an LDT.

Laboratory developed tests (LDTs) are not a new or recent phenomenon but due to the incredible need for testing of SARS-CoV-2, there has been a flood of new tests and the regulatory guidance has changed dramatically.

Historically, these tests were called "home-brew tests" or "in-house tests." Also, historically, these tests were low-volume, simple and well characterized tests for low-risk diagnostic applications. Today, high-risk, complex tests have been developed as LDTs, and are being used to provide clinical results to physicians and their patients.

This is a unique report with a unique segmentation to help customers find the right segment for their needs. Two separate but related markets are discussed in this report: the market for clinical laboratory services using laboratory developed tests, and the market for products (platforms and consumables) sold to clinical laboratories who use these products to make LDTs.

Both are large and rapidly growing markets. Chemistry Tests, Immunoassays Histology Stains, Flow Cytometry, Karyotyping, ISH, Gene Signatures, Microarrays are among the technologies used in lab develop tests. This report examines each technology category.

This significant activity in the development of new LDTs, growing revenues from current LDTs, and large addressable markets for many of the emerging LDTs has attracted the interest of investors and also other companies looking for acquisitions.

There have also been a significant number of acquisitions in recent years. Consolidation among companies and laboratories offering LDTs is expected to continue in the future. This is not a new trend in the clinical laboratory market. Major companies such as Quest Diagnostics and LabCorp have made numerous acquisitions to reach their current market positions. Smaller clinical laboratories have also been making acquisitions. In the segment of this market focusing on companies and laboratories offering services based on LDTs, many new companies continue to be founded providing a continuing stream of smaller companies trying to grow, and that may grow by acquisitions or may be acquired.

Laboratory developed tests is an exciting field and market in which assays are being developed that may have the potential to transform certain aspects of healthcare. There are great number of companies in the LDT market. New LDTs are being developed and introduced, and some segments of this market (especially the market for cancer diagnosis, prognosis, personalized medicine, and monitoring patients) have become very competitive. Some companies will not survive, but there are also examples of successful companies. This field has attracted considerable interest from investors and from companies making acquisitions.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter One: Executive Summary

Overview

Scope and Methodology

Two Markets: Market for Services and for Test Products Sold to Labs (for use in LDTs)

Market Overview

Analysis of the LDT Market

LDT Services Market by Segment (Infectious Disease, Oncology LDT, Genetic Testing, Other LDT) (in millions USD)

LDT Services Market by Segment (Infectious Disease, Oncology LDT, Genetic Testing, Other LDT) Market Drivers and Challenges)

Future Progress

Status of FDA Regulation

Chapter Two: Introduction

Laboratory-Developed Tests Versus In Vitro Diagnostic Tests

IVD

LDTs

Why Do Laboratories Use Laboratory-Developed Tests?

Laboratory Developed Tests Markets Clinical Laboratories Performing LDTs

Instrument and Reagent Manufacturers Supplying Labs

Point of View and Methodology

Uniqueness of the LDT Market

Chapter 3: Laboratory-Developed Tests

Overview

What is an LDT?

Kalorama Definition

Regulatory Approval and LDTs

General purpose reagent:

Analyte specific reagent (ASR): Use of Diagnostic Technologies

Chemistry Tests

Immunoassays

Histology Stains

Immunohistochemistry

Flow Cytometry

Karyotyping

In Situ Hybridization

Polymerase Chain Reaction and Other Nucleic Acid Amplification Technologies

Microarrays

Protein Microarrays

DNA Microarrays

Chromosomal Microarrays

Tissue Microarrays

Mass Spectrometry

Sequencing

Chapter Four: Clinical Applications

Companies

Syndromic Testing

COVID-19 Laboratory Developed Tests

Oncology

Hereditary Risk of Cancer

Cancer Screening

Diagnosis, Prognosis, Treatment Decisions (Personalized Medicine) in Cancer Care

Genetic Testing

Testing for Risk of Disease Moving Beyond Cancer

Chromosome Analysis and Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT)

Testing for Inherited Disorders (Prenatal Testing, Postnatal Testing, Carrier Screening)

Newborn Screening

Other Genetic Testing

Direct-to-Consumer Genetic Testing

Pharmacogenomics

Mass Spectrometry Tests

Other LDT Applications

Chapter 5: Market Drivers and Challenges

Technology

Status of FDA-Approved and Ce-Marked Tests

Changes Resulting From COVID-19 Pandemic

Clinical Market Drivers

Competition

Personalized Medicine and Companion Diagnostics

Regulation of Laboratory Developed Tests US and Outside The US

FDA

Directive 98/79/EC

Reimbursement

CMTP and Greek Park Collaborative

Association for Molecular Pathology

Mergers and Acquisitions

Future Prospects

Conversion From Clia Lab Services offerings To Ivd Kits

Chapter 6: Laboratory Developed Test Market Analysis Clinical Laboratories Performing LDTs

LDT Market Worldwide

The Number of LDTs On The Market

Small Versus Large Volume

LDT Services Market By Segment

LDT Services Market By Geography

Infectious Disease Laboratory Developed Testing Services Market

Markets for LDTs for Infectious Disease Detection and Microbiology

LDT Infectious Disease Services Market By Geography

Oncology Laboratory Developed Testing Services Market

LDT Services Market for Oncology By Segment

Hereditary Risk of Cancer Testing Services Market

Cancer Screening Services Market

Diagnosis, Prognosis, Treatment Decisions (Personalized Medicine) In Cancer Care

Geographical Distribution of The Oncology Laboratory Developed Test Service Market

Genetic Testing Laboratory Developed Testing Services Market

LDT Genetic Test Market By Segment

LDT Genetic Testing LDT Market By Geography

Market for Other Laboratory Developed Tests

Chapter 7: Laboratory Developed Test Market Analysis Instrument and Reagent Manufacturers

Uniqueness of Market Analysis On LDT Product and Reagents

LDT Products and Reagents By Segment (Pcr, Mass Spectrometry, Ngs. Microarrays and Other)

Geographic Distribution of Product and Reagents Used for LDT Market

Chapter 8: Company Profiles

23andme, Inc.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation

Admera Health

Agendia Nv

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Ambry Genetics Corp.

BGI

Biodesix, Inc.

Biotheranostics, Inc.

Bruker Corporation

Caredx, Inc.

Centogene Ag

Epic Sciences, Inc.

Eurofins

Foundation Medicine, Inc.

Guardant Health, Inc.

Helix

Illumina, Inc.

Invitae Corporation

Laboratory Corporation of America (Labcorp)

LunglifeAI

MDXHealth

Myriad Genetics, Inc.

Natera, Inc.

Neogenomics

Opko Health, Inc./Opko Diagnostics

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc.

Perkin Elmer, Inc.

Qiagen N.V.

Quest Diagnostics

Roche Diagnostics

Rosetta Genomics Ltd.

SCIEX Pte Ltd.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Waters Corporation

