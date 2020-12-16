The "Global Smart Inhaler Technology Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The smart inhaler technology market is poised to grow by 132.66 mn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 43% during the forecast period.
The market is driven by the rising prevalence of COPD and asthma and increasing healthcare expenditure.
This study identifies the growing demand of connected healthcare system as one of the prime reasons driving the smart inhaler technology market growth during the next few years.
The reports on smart inhaler technology market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The smart inhaler technology market analysis includes product segment and geographical landscapes
The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading smart inhaler technology market vendors that include 3M Co., Adherium Ltd., AptarGroup Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, OPKO Health Inc., ResMed Inc., Seebo Interactive Ltd., Sensirion AG, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and Vectura Group plc.
Also, the smart inhaler technology market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Inhalers Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Nebulizers Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Product
Customer landscape
- Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Asia Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- ROW Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Competitive scenario
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
- Industry risks
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- 3M Co.
- Adherium Ltd.
- AptarGroup Inc.
- GlaxoSmithKline Plc
- OPKO Health Inc.
- ResMed Inc.
- Seebo Interactive Ltd.
- Sensirion AG
- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
- Vectura Group plc
Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sdp3xd
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201216005458/en/
Contacts:
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900