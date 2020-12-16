OneStream Software, a leader in corporate performance management (CPM) solutions for mid-sized to very large enterprises, and PwC Italy announced today they have entered into a strategic alliance for the Italian market. The partnership will leverage PwC's global and local consolidated reputation as a leading technology consulting services provider and OneStream's unified and cloud-based CPM software in many activities ranging from project delivery to marketing and strategic business collaboration.

"Italy is an important market for OneStream and we are excited to welcome PwC Italy to our partner ecosystem," said Stephanie Cramp, VP of Global Alliances at OneStream Software. "We look forward to working with PwC to help organizations in the region transform their finance processes while implementing a modern, unified platform that can replace multiple legacy applications, as well as point solutions and spreadsheets."

The partnership will make PwC a Strategic Alliance Member of OneStream in Italy, building on OneStream's growing EMEA presence and expanding its global network of more than 200 partners. As enterprises accelerate their digital transformations to increase their data's actionability and efficiency, OneStream and PwC's collaboration will empower organizations that operate in Italy to optimize critical organization-wide planning, reporting and analysis operations.

"This alliance will enable implementation and expansion of key capabilities for PwC's and OneStream's customers. Organizations will be able to fill technology gaps in the Enterprise Performance Management domain by implementing solutions that enable them to achieve digital transformation, more efficient processes and cost-effective growth, as well as informed decision-making. We look forward to starting our valuable collaboration in Italy with OneStream," stated Nicola Morlin, Partner, Finance Transformation and Enterprise Performance Management, PwC Italy.

"We are thrilled about our alliance with PwC Italy, specifically due to the domain expertise and best practices this will bring to OneStream customers in this important market," said Matt Rodgers, Senior Vice President and EMEA Managing Director at OneStream Software. "This partnership will enable OneStream to extend its delivery capabilities in EMEA, and supports our mission of delivering 100 percent customer success worldwide."

For more information on the PwC Italy-OneStream alliance, visit: www.onestreamsoftware.com/about/onestream-partners and https://www.pwc.com/it/it/publications/press-room.html

About OneStream Software

OneStream Software provides a market-leading intelligent finance platform that reduces the complexity of financial operations. OneStream unleashes the power of finance by unifying corporate performance management (CPM) processes such as planning, financial close consolidation, reporting and analytics through a single, extensible solution. We empower the enterprise with financial and operational insights to support faster and more informed decision-making. All in a cloud platform designed to continually evolve and scale with your organization.

OneStream is an independent software company backed by private equity investor KKR. With over 600 customers, 200 partners and over 600 employees our primary mission is to deliver 100 percent customer success.

About PwC Italy

At PwC, our purpose is to build trust in society and solve important problems

PwC is a network of over 284,000 professionals around the world, of which about 6,400 in Italy, committed to guaranteeing quality in auditing, technological, strategic, legal and tax consulting services for businesses.

Thanks to our sector expertise, we provide complete and tailor-made solutions as well as a wide range of services in an integrated and multidisciplinary way. Our strength is to be able to combine our knowledge of local markets with a global organization.

We are one of the largest professional services networks in the world, but size is only part of who we are; creating value for our customers, our people and the society in which we live and work is at the heart of PwC.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201216005253/en/

Contacts:

OneStream Software

PAN Communications

Ryan Ruffing

(617) 502-4371

rruffing@pancomm.com