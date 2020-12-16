Upon request by the issuer, long name and long symbol for instrument issued by Nordea Bank Abp will change. The change will be valid as of December 17, 2020. ISIN code will remain unchanged. ISIN New Long Name New Long Symbol -------------------------------------------------------------- SE0015228515 BULL UBISOFT X2 NORDNET BULL UBISOFT X2 NORDNET -------------------------------------------------------------- For further information about this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00. Nasdaq Stockholm AB