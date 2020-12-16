Fenergo wins Regulation Asia Award for Best Client Lifecycle Management

SINGAPORE, Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fenergo, the leading provider of digital transformation, customer journey and client lifecycle management (CLM) solutions, has been awarded Best Solution for CLM at the Regulation Asia Awards for Excellence 2020 in Singapore.

The awards are designed to recognise the achievements of organisations that have made a significant contribution to the development of the Asia Pacific (APAC) financial regulation technology industry.

The global regulatory framework in APAC and across the world has been radically transformed in the last 10 years and the global pandemic has forced banks to deal with inadequate legacy systems that are ill equipped to manage a predominantly remote workforce. Fenergo was recognised for its track record to solving those challenges, enabling financial institutions in APAC to deliver a seamless, digital experience for their customers, all while keeping them protected from regulatory change.

"Fenergo digitally orchestrates customer journeys through every aspect of the client lifecycle from initial prospecting and digital account opening through to maintenance refreshes, new product onboarding, and ongoing due diligence," said a judge on the awards panel. "It offers as complete and robust a client lifecycle management solution as I've ever seen."

"We are delighted to be recognised by the judges for our work in driving digital transformation and delivering robust regulatory technology solutions," said Gary Brookes, Head of Sales APAC at Fenergo. "We are committed to helping our clients navigate the complexities of regulatory change across the region caused by the ever-increasing regulatory burden of complex due diligence rules."

Fenergo is the leading provider of digital transformation, customer journey and client lifecycle management (CLM) solutions for financial institutions. Its software digitally transforms and streamlines end-to-end CLM processes - from regulatory onboarding, data integration, client and counterparty data management, client lifecycle reviews and remediation, all the way to client offboarding. Fenergo is recognised for its in-depth financial services and regulatory expertise (from a team of over 30 global regulatory specialists), community-based approach to product development. The CLM solutions and out-of-the-box rules engine ensures financial institutions are future-proofed against evolving Know Your Customer (KYC), Anti-Money-Laundering (AML), tax and OTC derivatives-based regulations across 100 jurisdictions. Fenergo recently expanded into new markets including asset and wealth management, private, retail, business and commercial banking and has over 80 global clients.

