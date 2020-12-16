Continued global expansion makes ThreatQuotient the first threat intelligence platform provider offering local support from Spain

ThreatQuotient, a leading security operations platform innovator, today announced the company's expansion into Iberia. To complement existing operations in Europe, ThreatQuotient has opened an office in Madrid, Spain, where a local team will support customers in the region beginning January 2021. ThreatQuotient is the first threat intelligence platform (TIP) provider to offer services directly from Spain.

"ThreatQuotient takes pride in our consultative approach to serving customers and partners, and we are committed to hiring experts with knowledge of the local culture whenever possible. We are pleased to launch operations in Spain to better support customers in their local language," said Cyrille Badeau, VP of Europe, ThreatQuotient. "Iberia stands among the most mature regions in Europe regarding threat intelligence, including a multi-regional CERT and intelligence sharing history, as well as strong global MSS partners. We look forward to supporting the security operation and global SOC management needs for this key region."

ThreatQuotient's offerings including the ThreatQ platform and the industry's first cybersecurity situation room, ThreatQ Investigations are uniquely positioned to help organizations address increasingly complex cybersecurity challenges. Recently, ThreatQuotient was listed as a representative vendor in the 2020 Gartner Market Guide for Security Orchestration, Automation and Response (SOAR) Solutions. Serving as a full featured security operations platform, ThreatQ is designed to provide companies the relevant, contextual intelligence and automation needed to support multiple teams and capabilities, and optimize an organization's existing technology investments.

"Continued global expansion remains an objective for ThreatQuotient, and in the midst of a global pandemic, it is more important than ever to grow our international presence by deploying team members who are as local to our customers as possible," said John Czupak, CEO, ThreatQuotient. "This current global health crisis has only exacerbated the risk of the evolving threats facing organizations, and the need for threat intelligence platform capabilities continues to grow. We look forward to hiring new roles based in Iberia, which will accelerate our impact on the market."

Candidates interested in applying to work for ThreatQuotient as a Threat Intelligence Engineer in Madrid should visit the company's careers page. For more information about ThreatQuotient's market leading solutions built for threat-centric security operations, please visit www.threatq.com/.

About ThreatQuotient

ThreatQuotient's mission is to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of security operations with a platform that accelerates and simplifies investigations and collaboration within and across teams and tools. Integrating an organization's existing processes and technologies into a unified workspace, ThreatQuotient's solutions reduce noise, highlight top priority threats and automate processes to provide greater focus and decision support while maximizing limited resources. ThreatQuotient's threat-centric approach supports multiple use cases including incident response, threat hunting, spear phishing, alert triage and vulnerability management, and also serves as a threat intelligence platform. ThreatQuotient is headquartered in Northern Virginia with international operations based out of Europe and APAC. For more information, visit www.threatquotient.com.

